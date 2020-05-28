2.1M seek jobless aid, layoffs since virus struck nearly 41M

Nearly 2.1 million workers filed first-time claims for unemployment in the latest week nationwide, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

May 28, 2020 - 5:45 am

A sign announces the closure of the Massachusetts Unemployment Office, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The number raises the total layoffs since virus struck to nearly 41 million.

