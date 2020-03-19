2 US representatives test positive positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference in Miami. Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus, he announced Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FILE--Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. holds up an image of an American he claims was beaten in Cuba during a House State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs subcommittee hearing, Wednesday, April 15, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke)

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus, he announced Wednesday.

Diaz-Balart had placed himself under self-quarantine in the nation’s capital on Friday, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition.

Diaz-Balart said he developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Diaz-Balart has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

Later Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

McAdams said he first became sick with “mild, cold-like symptoms” shortly after returning to Salt Lake City from Washington on Saturday. He went to his doctor the next day and began isolating himself at home and holding meetings on the phone.

After his symptoms got worse, including a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing, he was tested at a local clinic and received his result on Wednesday. The total number of people in Utah with the virus rose to 64 on Wednesday, 10 of them visitors from outside the state. Restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in service statewide, though many are still open for takeout and drive-thru, and schools are dismissed.

McAdams said in a statement he is still working from home “until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine.” He urged residents to “take this seriously and follow the health recommendations” coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.

McAdams was elected in 2018 in the Republican-leaning district.