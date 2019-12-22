43°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

2,000 attend Las Vegas rally for Bernie Sanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 11:58 pm
 

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to Las Vegas on Saturday for a massive public rally, where he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., punctuated the campaign’s usual progressive talking points with an impassioned plea for supporters to push Sanders over the top in Nevada’s Feb. 22 Democratic caucus.

“We can win the caucuses in Nevada,” Sanders said near the end of his 40-minute speech before the more than 2,000 people at Chaparral High School. “We are strong in Iowa. We are strong in New Hampshire. We can win in Nevada.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the well-known darling of young liberals and favorite target of conservatives, drew fierce applause during her first Nevada appearance on behalf of Sanders.

“Think about what you’re going to give to make that happen,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We all have something to give — whether it’s five minutes or your life.”

Welcome for Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech drew much from Sanders’ favored campaign address. She called for universal health care, free secondary education, an end to predatory lending habits and wide-scale action on climate change. Like Sanders, she noted that these policies are often portrayed as “radical.”

“The reason it is seen as radical is because these policies are dangerous to the established order in the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She said this danger is felt by those in power because the “vast majority” of voters believe in “Medicare for All” and Sanders’ other signature platforms.

“And for that, I am happy to be a dangerous woman,” Ocasio-Cortez said to massive applause.

Sanders, as he often does, stuck to his unrolling of societal ills — wealth inequality, poverty, death and bankruptcy because of inadequate health insurance, environmental woes, a “broken and racist” criminal justice system — and his plans to fix these.

He went into extra detail on his plan to pay for Medicare for All, which would cost trillions of dollars — a favorite attack point for Sanders’ rivals in both parties.

Sanders said that, in addition to moving existing costs and expenditures around, every American would pay 4 percent of their income after the first $29,000. Someone making $60,000 per year would be taxed on $31,000 of that, for a total cost of about $1,200 per year for health care coverage.

His biggest surge of applause came from his pledge that no judge appointed under his presidency would be an opponent of abortion rights.

Sanders urges big turnout

Audience members packed risers and stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the gym’s basketball court for the more than two-hour program, which also included speeches from local Sanders campaign representatives, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and UFC fighter Kevin Lee.

About a dozen protesters — some carrying American flags, other holding signs or flags for President Donald Trump — stood near the winding line to enter the rally. A few minutes before the event began, one man in line began to argue with a megaphone-wielding protester, and the two shoved one another briefly before separating.

Trump campaign spokesman Keith Schipper said in a statement that Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez “will drive caucus-goers away with their plans to decimate Nevada’s economy.” He said the duo’s “socialist fantasy” would further solidify support for Trump across Nevada.

Both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez said Trump and his Republican allies will spend hundreds of millions of dollars to try to suppress voters and win re-election. Each stressed the importance of turning out new or disinterested voters.

Sanders went one step further, saying that an increased caucus turnout would lead to a Sanders victory over his Democratic rivals in Nevada.

“If there’s a large voter turnout on caucus day, we win,” Sanders said. “If it’s smaller, we lose. It’s as simple as that.”

He challenged his supporters to push back on skeptics or cynics who question why they “waste their time” at his rallies.

“Explain to them that you are sick and tired of hearing them complain about low wages, student debt, climate change,” Sanders said. “Tell them to stop complaining and get involved in the political process.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Pete Buttigieg reaches out to voters of color at Las Vegas event
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg tackled issues of racial disparity as he met with Nevada’s communities of color Saturday, though the small-town Indiana mayor encountered tough questions and skepticism from some voters.