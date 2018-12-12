11 apply to fill vacancies in 2 Nevada Assembly districts

The Clark County Commission is expected on Tuesday to appoint two candidates to fill vacant Assembly seats in districts 10 and 11, emptied after incumbents left to pursue different offices.
Six people applied to represent District 10 and five to be appointed to District 11 before the window for applications expired noon Monday, according to the Commission’s agenda for next week.
District 10 candidates include: attorney Alison Brasier; public defender Nadia Hojjatt; 2014 Assembly candidate Jesse “Jake” Holder; Nevada Society of CPAs administrative assistant Mara Meservy; attorney Rochelle Thuy Nguyen; and executive casino host Zenda Shepherd.
In District 11, candidates include: Little Caesar’s Pizza employee Ace Acosta; former Assemblyman Douglas Bache; consulting business owner Abraham Camejo; Culinary Union grievance specialist Beatrice Angela Duran; and UNLV legal services fellow Mayra Salinas-Menjivar.
Former District 10 Assemblyman Chris Brooks was appointed by the Clark County Commission last week to the state Senate District 3 seat vacated when Tick Segerblom was elected to the commission last month.
Olivia Diaz, who was re-elected last month, resigned from the Assembly District 11 seat last week because she plans to run for Las Vegas City Council.
