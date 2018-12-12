11 apply to fill vacancies in 2 Nevada Assembly districts

The Clark County Commission is expected on Tuesday to appoint two candidates to fill vacant Assembly seats in districts 10 and 11, emptied after incumbents left to pursue different offices.

Chris Brooks, Democratic candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 10, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Nevada Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, speaks in opposition to a bill that would help low-income students attend private schools during floor discussion at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, April 1, 2015. The bill passed out of the Assembly on a 25-17 party-line vote. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission is expected on Tuesday to appoint two candidates to fill vacant Assembly seats in districts 10 and 11, emptied after incumbents left to pursue different offices.

Six people applied to represent District 10 and five to be appointed to District 11 before the window for applications expired noon Monday, according to the Commission’s agenda for next week.

District 10 candidates include: attorney Alison Brasier; public defender Nadia Hojjatt; 2014 Assembly candidate Jesse “Jake” Holder; Nevada Society of CPAs administrative assistant Mara Meservy; attorney Rochelle Thuy Nguyen; and executive casino host Zenda Shepherd.

In District 11, candidates include: Little Caesar’s Pizza employee Ace Acosta; former Assemblyman Douglas Bache; consulting business owner Abraham Camejo; Culinary Union grievance specialist Beatrice Angela Duran; and UNLV legal services fellow Mayra Salinas-Menjivar.

Former District 10 Assemblyman Chris Brooks was appointed by the Clark County Commission last week to the state Senate District 3 seat vacated when Tick Segerblom was elected to the commission last month.

Olivia Diaz, who was re-elected last month, resigned from the Assembly District 11 seat last week because she plans to run for Las Vegas City Council.

