11 candidates seek to replace Atkinson, including current lawmaker

Eleven candidates applied by a Monday deadline to replace former state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, the ex-Senate majority leader whose resignation last week created a sudden vacancy in his North Las Vegas district.

The candidates who seek now to represent Senate District 4 include a current state lawmaker, two former legislators and an ex-Clark County commissioner, according to the list of applicants provided by Clark County.

Assemblywoman Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, former state lawmakers Mike Malone and Wendell Williams and ex-Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins, who is also a former assemblyman, all applied for the appointment. Stephen Munford, the corporate real estate broker who ran against Atkinson in 2016, is also seeking to be considered.

Others vying for the appointment are Katherine Duncan, president of the Las Vegas Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce; Station Casinos surveillance agent James Guthrie; Nigel Macrae, a retired engineer who operated a satellite communications business; SEIU chief steward Shondra Summers-Armstrong; and retired Clark County fire inspector Marcia Washington.

David Anthony Wilson, who would appear to be an eleventh candidate, did not provide requisite background information to county officials and it was unclear Monday whether he would still be considered, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

The applicant window opened Thursday.

The county commission is expected to choose Atkinson’s replacement during a special meeting Friday. The appointee will finish the remainder of Atkinson’s current term through the November 2020 election.

Atkinson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal wire fraud charge, acknowledging that he misused nearly $250,000 in campaign funds over an eight-year period dating to 2010.

The 49-year-old entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors, who are expected to seek a 33-month prison term when Atkinson is sentenced July 11.

