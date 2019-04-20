Carson City calm before next big deadline Tuesday

Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, sponsored Assembly Bill 141, which removes the statute of limitations for sex crimes where DNA evidence exists. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY – The Senate and Assembly moved through relatively light pre-Easter agendas Friday ahead of expected back-to-back marathon sessions starting Monday to meet the next legislative deadline for bill passage.

Assembly Bill 141 passed unanimously in the Assembly. Sponsored by Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, with a bipartisan roster of 17 additional sponsors, it would remove the statute of limitations for sex crimes where DNA evidence exists.

The Assembly also unanimously passed Assembly Bill 252, which would set new requirements on state-funded community-based living facilities. Sponsored by Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, and six others, the bipartisan bill comes in response to audits and inspections that found deficient conditions at facilities such as pest infestation, improper food storage and poor medication management practices.

In the Senate, lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 173, which would permit victims of sex trafficking or forced prostitution to get convictions expunged for non-violent crimes they committed arising from their servitude. Convictions for prostitution, solicitation and related offenses that they committed while under duress are already expungeable.

Senators voted 19-2 for Senate Bill 252, which would allow prison inmates 65 and older to be transferred to residential confinement if they become incapacitated or fall terminally ill.

Each bill now moves to the opposiite house for committee hearings and votes.

Other pending bills must pass the house in which they originated by Tuesday in order to advance.

