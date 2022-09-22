87°F
2019 Legislature

City to build observation deck for Vegas gateway sign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 6:23 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2022 - 11:07 am
Like tourists who flock to the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, visitors who want to view or be photographed with the mammoth Gateway Arches in the north Strip as their backdrop will soon have the opportunity to do so without fear of being hit by a car.

That’s because the city of Las Vegas on Wednesday approved an agreement with the operators of the Strat to build a pedestrian viewing deck along a Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk.

The deal calls for the acquisition of land from the Strat’s parent company needed to construct the deck, which Las Vegas officials hope will open shortly before New Year’s Eve, said city spokesman Jace Radke, adding that the project will cost about $200,000.

City crews — who will be able to surveil the deck in real time over video — will help clean and maintain it like they do other public property, Radke said.

A mock-up graphic unveiled by the city Wednesday, shows a gated, elevated walkway platform along a Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk.

The $6.5 million, 80-foot-tall dual arches designed by Selbert Perkins Design and constructed in 2020 by YESCO hoist a “City of Las Vegas” logo hanging from their center, illuminated by thousands of programmable LED lights.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

