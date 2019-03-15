Clark County chooses replacement for Atkinson in Nevada Senate

Retired Clark County fire inspector Marcia Washington was picked by the Clark County Commission on Friday, March 15, 2019, to fill the vacant seat of Kelvin Atkinson, who represented Senate District 4 until he resigned on March 5. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired Clark County fire inspector Marcia Washington was picked Friday by the Clark County Commission to fill the void in the state Senate created by the sudden resignation last week of ex-Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson.

The commission unanimously appointed Washington to represent Senate District 4, choosing her over 10 others who applied for the vacant seat — former Nevada Assemblyman Wendell Williams withdrew from consideration before the meeting.

Atkinson stepped down March 5 and pleaded guilty Monday to federal wire fraud.

Washington, who garnered the support of the powerful Culinary Union, will now finish the remainder of Atkinson’s current term through the November 2020 election. She said she has no plans to run for the seat at that time.

“I have always been committed to this community,” Washington told the commission, adding that she could make decisions to improve Nevadans lives.

Washington’s appointment came only after the commission first disagreed on selecting Assemblywoman Dina Neal to the seat. A motion by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly failed 2-4, with only Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick also backing Neal, the daughter of former state Sen. Joe Neal, who spoke on behalf of his daughter at the meeting.

Commissioner Michael Naft suggested the state Assembly could not afford to lose Neal, and like other commissioners, opted to follow the recommendation of the state Senate’s Democratic caucus.

“At some point, we’ve got to stop telling people to step aside and wait their turn,” Kirkpatrick said.

Neal said she would run for the seat in 2020 “and no one will shift me from that.”

Washington was the commission’s sixth appointment since December. Earlier ones had been necessary mostly as incumbents departed in successful pursuits of other offices. Again on Friday, commissioners expressed frustration that they have been saddled with appointing state legislators instead of the Legislature itself.

It “doesn’t make sense to us,” Weekly said. “This is a sad process.”

