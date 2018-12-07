Hafen appointed to replace Hof in Nevada Assembly District 36

Gregory Hafen II, the general manager of Pahrump Utility Company Inc., was appointed to fill the vacant Assembly District 36 on Friday in a joint meeting of three county commissions, Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said.

Greg Hafen II addresses the Nye County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 5, when he was nominated by that board for Dennis Hof's vacant Assembly District 36 seat. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Gregory Hafen II, the general manager of Pahrump Utility Company Inc., was appointed to fill the vacant Assembly District 36 on Friday in a joint meeting of three county commissions, Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said.

Hafen, who was separately nominated this week by each county commission, will assume the seat won posthumously last month by brothel owner Dennis Hof.

The district spans all three Nevada counties, although the majority of precincts fall in Nye.

The decision follows a Nye County resident’s unsuccessful effort to seek a preliminary injunction to push the appointment until next month when two new Nye County commissioners are sworn in. A hearing in the matter is scheduled Dec. 19, but it is unclear what judicial relief remains.

A similar complaint was filed in Clark County District Court.

Meanwhile, two other vacant Assembly seats also need to be filled.

Former District 10 Assemblyman Chris Brooks was appointed by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday to the state Senate 3 seat vacated when Tick Segerblom was elected to the commission last month.

The Assembly District 11 seat was resigned Monday by Olivia Diaz, who was re-elected only last month because she plans to run for Las Vegas City Council next year.

Clark County is accepting applications through noon Monday to fill the seats in Assembly districts 10 and 11 and will make appointments at a future meeting.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.