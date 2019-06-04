Jim Wheeler resigns as Nevada Assembly minority leader

Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, listens to testimony during a Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining Committee meeting in Carson City, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Less than 24 hours after the Nevada Legislature ended its session, state Republicans shook up party leadership in the Assembly.

Assembly Minority Leader Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, resigned from his leadership position during the caucus’ post-session meeting Tuesday.

Three-term Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, was unanimously elected to replace Wheeler. Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, and freshman Assemblyman Tom Roberts, R-Las Vegas, were selected as co-deputy leaders.

Reached Tuesday, Wheeler said he resigned from the post for “some personal reasons.”

Republicans lost key Assembly seats in 2018 that led to them being in the superminority in the Legislature, leaving them with little power to stop legislation backed by Democrats, who control both houses and the governor’s mansion.

With the legislative session over, Wheeler said that the caucus needed to shift immediately towards the 2020 election and recruiting candidates to competitive races so that the party can have more influence when the 2021 legislative session comes around.

“Gotta get seats back, that’s the whole point of everything,” he said.

Wheeler said he intends to run for re-election for his Assembly seat and wished Titus “all the luck in the world.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

