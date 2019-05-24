Key bill to help balance governor’s budget moves forward

A funding bill that is key to balancing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed $8.8 billion two-year budget got expedited action in committee Thursday, as well as another measure anchoring Democrat-backed efforts to raise the state’s minimum wage.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, is seen in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — A controversial funding bill that is key to balancing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed $8.8 billion two-year budget got expedited action in committee late Thursday, along with another measure that anchors Democrat-backed efforts to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The legislative committee actions moved Assembly Bill 538, the funding bill, and Assembly Joint Resolution 10, the minimum wage measure, to the full Assembly for action.

The first item would delay a scheduled reduction in the payroll tax paid by businesses, keeping it at its current level to generate roughly $100 million over the coming two years.

Legislative lawyers have issued an opinion saying lawmakers can extend the tax without the two-thirds majority typically required for tax measures, a position Republicans and other opponents of the extension have disputed. The measure cleared the Assembly Taxation Committee with the panel’s three Republicans voting no.

AJR10 would set up a process for voters potentially to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage. It would set the state’s minimum wage at $12 starting in mid-2024, tie future increases to the federal minimum wage and allow the Legislature to raise it. It would go to voters if approved by lawmakers this year and in the 2021 legislative session.

The measure dovetails with Assembly Bill 456, a pending bill that would raise the hourly minimum wage to $12 in stages by 2024. The Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee passed that bill with Republicans voting no.

As with the funding bill, chambers of commerce and retailers testified in opposition, citing its potential economic impacts, especially on small businesses.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, downplayed those concerns, saying the “doom and gloom scenarios that we have heard don’t necessarily hold true.” She added that the resolution was “not a vote for us to actually raise the minimum wage. This is a vote to ask our constituents what they think.”

NV Energy bill hearing

A bill aimed at curbing the number of large companies leaving NV Energy got its first hearing. Senate Bill 547 would set up more robust requirements for those large customers to leave, including defining what types of customers could leave and requiring an application to be filed at least 280 days before attaining electricity from other providers.

“This is meant to set parameters, define terms and regulate businesses that are coming into our state,” Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, the bill’s sponsor, told a joint meeting of the Senate and Assembly Growth and Infrastructure committees.

Nevada Consumer Advocate Ernest Figueroa called the bill “a good first step and a necessary step to protect individual ratepayers.”

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.