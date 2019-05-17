Legislature watering down gun control bill

The signature gun control measure of the 2019 Nevada Legislative session is being changed to remove a provision that would have allowed counties to pass their own gun control laws.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, testifies to a joint meeting of the Assembly and Senate Judiciary committees in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019, on her bill, A.B. 291, which would ban bump stocks and other firearms modifications. The won approval in the Assembly Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

CARSON CITY — A Democrat-sponsored omnibus gun control bill, this session’s main legislative response to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people, is getting reworked to eliminate provisions deemed too divisive and politically risky for some lawmakers.

In exchange for removing the bill’s controversial provision — ending the state’s ban on localities enacting their own gun laws, known as pre-emption — the bill would add so-called “red-flag” proscriptions, allowing authorities to seize weapons from people deemed a threat to commit violence. It would retain key language that bans bump stocks — add-ons to semiautomatic weapons that allow them to approximate the repeat-fire rate of a fully automatic gun.

Word of the behind-the-scenes maneuvers on the measure came Friday as legislative committees worked through remaining bills on their calendars ahead of an end-of-day deadline for committee passage.

The amended bill would remove language empowering local governments to enact their own gun control ordinances, currently barred under state law under the concept of pre-emption. Multiple parties to discussions on the bill, who spoke only on background Friday, said the prospect of ending pre-emption had prompted ardent gun control advocates to suggest potential gun control moves at the local level that moderates did not support — and that could jeopardize Democratic legislative seats in some districts.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, who sponsored Assembly Bill 291, confirmed the changes in a statement Friday, referring to Everytown for Gun Safety, one of three national gun control groups that have been active in crafting this year’s legislative reforms.

“At the request of Everytown and other organizations I have decided to remove the pre-emption language from AB291,” she said. “This is too important of an issue for me to risk moving forward without the support of a broad coalition.”

Jauregui said the bill would keep provisions banning bump stocks and lowering the legal blood-alcohol level allowed to handle a gun. She added that she is looking at “other fixes to improve gun safety in our communities,” including the red flag laws.

Additional measures may also be considered. The revised version of AB291 is expected to be unveiled early next week, with hearings on its changes later in the week. The bill passed the Assembly April 23 on a mostly party-line vote and is now pending before a Senate committee. Is has a waiver exempting it from a Friday deadline for passage in that committee.

The original bill proposed to ban bump stocks such as those used in the Oct 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival concert shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and more than 800 were injured by a gunman who was able to fire more than 1,100 rounds off in about 10 minutes. Besides ending state pre-emption on gun laws, the bill also lowers the permissible level of blood alcohol to handle a gun. Jauregui,who survived the 1 October and gave compellling testimony at the bill’s first hearing on her experience at the event and after.

The Legislature in February approved background checks for private gun sales in state fulfilling the intent of a 2016 voter initiative. Gov. Steve Sisolak promptly signed the bill.

