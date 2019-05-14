70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
2019 Legislature

Marijuana taxes, possible sales taxes could fund Nevada education

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 3:45 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2019 - 9:16 pm

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak and Democratic leaders announced a two-pronged plan Tuesday to help boost funding for public education in Nevada amid outcries from teachers unions that more money is needed.

That approach includes sending every dollar generated by the 10 percent marijuana excise tax — which currently goes into the state’s rainy day fund — directly into the state’s public education account. That will provide a boost of $120 million over the next two years to the state’s education coffers. That proposal was introduced Tuesday as Senate Bill 545.

Currently, only the 15 percent wholesale tax that was enacted as part of the voter-approved initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada in 2016 goes into the state’s public education account. Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, said that one of the most common issues brought to her by constituents is their desire to see all of the marijuana tax revenue, including that 10 percent excise tax, go towards education.

“That’s exactly what the bill that was introduced today will do,” Cannizarro said during a press conference Tuesday. “This is an impactful solution we can bring to the table today that will redirect more money to our students and teachers who deserve it.”

The second part involves an amendment to Assembly Bill 309, which would authorize county governments to enact a sales tax of up to a quarter of a percent. The sales tax would require either a two-thirds majority vote of a county commission or a simple majority vote of the people to enact.

The revenue generated by the possible tax increase under Frierson’s amended bill could only be used to fund programs relating to early childhood education like pre-kindergarten, adult education, truancy reduction, homelessness, affordable housing or recruiting and retaining teachers in the school district.

Punting to local government

Sisolak has promised to increase education funding without raising taxes, and Sen. Ben Kieckhefer said the proposal is “punting to local governments rather than than having to make a proposal that breaks the governor’s promise not to raise taxes.”

“It’s a plan that punts funding issues to the local governments, even though it’s the state’s responsibility to fund education,” Kieckhefer added.

The proposals come a day after Senate Democrats unveiled a long-awaited revamp of the state’s 52-year-old funding formula, which sweeps some local sales tax revenues into the state’s education budget.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said during the press conference that his amendment would also create a separate account within the education budget that would be exclusively for teachers’ salaries, and it “cannot have money taken out of it and diverted.” It also would allow for the Legislature to conduct audits of the 17 school districts in the state.

Sisolak said at the news conference that he’s not sure how much redirecting the marijuana tax money would increase per-pupil funding in the state, which historically has lagged behind the recommended levels.

But, the extra $120 million for the budget would be enough to cover what the Guinn Center estimates in additional funding needed to pay for the 3 percent teacher pay raise Sisolak promised in his State of the State address.

Sisolak’s original two-year budget proposal called for approximately $76 million to go into a new school safety budget account, the majority of which came from the 10 percent special sales tax levied on all recreational marijuana sales in Nevada. That marijuana tax money also was initially planned to fund the Millennium Scholarship.

But with the change, the entirety of that 10 percent excise tax will now go into the state’s Distributive Schools Account, the general public education fund for the state.

Channeling marijuana money

The 10 percent sales tax on marijuana was not part of the initiative approved by voters in 2016, but rather was added as an additional tax in the 2017 Legislature. Initially proposed to fund education initiatives in then-Gov. Brian Sandoval’s budget, the money was redirected to the rainy day account following some late-session political gamesmanship.

Sisolak said the redirection of those funds is aimed at fixing that issue.

“This bill is an important and bold step in decision making to make sure that past wrongs will be made right, and put us on the track to success,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said the plan is to find money for school safety and the Millennium Scholarship from other sources, but did not commit to maintaining the proposed funding for those accounts, saying they “hope to keep them at the same levels that were in the budget.”

The Clark County Education Association voted earlier this week to authorize a teacher strike in the next school year if low funding led to possible cuts, a move that was part of a push from the education community for adequate funding.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, said that the union is still looking at the proposals and how they, along with the proposed new funding formula, will change things. But he said the union is not opposed to increasing funding for education, and called the move to redirect the marijuana money to the DSA “a step in the right direction.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead.

Politics Videos
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Scholar Max Eden on how restorative justice decreases student achievement - VIDEO
Across the country, restorative justice is lowering test scores and increasing the number of students who feel unsafe at schools. That’s according to Max Eden, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who recently released a study discipline reform.
NV Dems Want To Gut Read By Three - Video
Nevada’s students have a major problem. They aren’t very good at reading. In 2017, just 31 percent of fourth graders were proficient at reading according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The number proficient falls to 28 percent in eighth grade. Read by Three could change that. If a student can’t read at grade level by the end of third grade, he repeats the grade.
Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stumps in Las Vegas
Presidential hopeful U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a meet and greet at the Asian Culture Center in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nye County pushes back against state gun bill
Gun store owner Robby Brentlinger and John Koenig, Chairman of the Nye County Board of Commissioners, discuss their thoughts on gun rights and Nevada Senate Bill 143. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday.
Atkinson pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
U.S. Attorney’s Office announces plea deal for charges against former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday, less than a week after resigning from his post. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Jay Inslee talks climate change in Las Vegas
Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee spoke about climate change at the at the Nevada Conservation League offices in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Melania Trump Speaks Out About Opioid Epidemic - VIDEO
Melania Trump speaks at the Westgate hotel about the Opioid epidemic in the United State and how this generation can be the group that ends it.
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson to resign
Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is expected to resign Tuesday amid accusations that he misused campaign funds for personal use.
Nevada Legislative Session Preview: Education, Yucca Mountain and Microchips
The Nevada Legislature will be meeting to look at new bills that involve education and marriage age restrictions. Governor Sisolak has also requested to meet with the White House about the plutonium shipments sent to Nevada.
Cortez Masto, Rosen For Infanticide - VIDEO
If an abortionist — armed with scissors, clamps and a vacuum cleaner — can’t kill a baby while she’s still in the womb, he shouldn’t get another chance after she’s born. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen disagree.
Abortion Bill Would Decriminalize Causing A Pregnant Woman To Miscarry - VIDEO
If abortion advocates believed their own rhetoric, they’d oppose the Trust Nevada Women Act.
Las Vegas city council candidate Diaz talks about Badlands, public safety and homelessness
The residents of Las Vegas’ Ward 3 aren’t thinking about the development issues surrounding Badlands golf course. They do, however, want more neighborhood police patrols to increase public safety. Other jurisdictions should help the City of Las Vegas with its growing homelessness population. That’s according to former Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz who’s running for the Ward 3 city council seat.
Nevada State Senate Looks At Red Light Cameras - VIDEO
The Nevada State Senate looks at a bill that will add red light cameras to all of the traffic lights in Las Vegas.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Surprise medical bills may be curbed if governor signs new law
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

A measure to prevent patients from being surprised with huge, out-of-network bills passed the Legislature on Tuesday and is headed to Gov. Steve Sisolak for a signature.

Students at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas get on the bus Monday, May 13, 2019. (K.M. C ...
Nevada school funding plan finally unveiled
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada state Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a long-awaited proposal to revamp the state’s decades-old school funding formula, presenting a plan that would go into effect in two years.

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Leg ...
Lawyers: Two-thirds vote not needed to extend taxes in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Democratic state lawmakers got a legal opinion that could let them pass a budget without bipartisan support, but Republicans say they’ll sue if Democrats try to do so.