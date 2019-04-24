Neon becomes official state element of Nevada

Will Durham commissioned this sign made out of neon that shows the chemical symbol of neon. (Will Durham)

Neon is now the official state element of Nevada — and Nevada is the first state to designate one.

Gov. Steve Sisolak held an official signing ceremony on Tuesday after putting his name to Assembly Bill 182 a day earlier. He was joined by fifth- and sixth-graders from a Carson City charter school and their teacher, who were the driving force behind the effort.

First-term Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, D-Reno, an environmental engineer, carried the bill for the students. In the end, it earned 31 co-sponsors.

Students from Carson Montessori School got guidance for the idea from their teacher, Will Durham, a preserver and collector of vintage neon signs and director of the Nevada Neon Project.