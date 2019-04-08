Nevada bill would avert double-taxing gun sales

Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show on Jan. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CARSON CITY — A bill to end the double taxation on out-of-state gun sales in Nevada passed the Assembly unanimously Monday and now heads to the Senate.

By law weapons sales originating out of state must go through a federally licensed dealer in Nevada, who conducts the required background check on the purchaser before completing the sale.

Assembly Bill 113, sponsored by Lyon County Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, reclassifies the in-state portion of the transaction so it is not subject to an additional sales tax by the dealer. The purchaser still has to pay state sales tax on the original out-of-state purchase.

