Public records bill meets resistance in Nevada Assembly

The Assembly Government Affairs Committee heard a public-records reform bill Monday, on the morning of the last day of the session, but did not take any immediate action.

Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, leads an Assembly Government Affairs Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A much-debated bill that aims to ease access to public records was left in a holding pattern Monday morning after more than two hours of contentious debate on the last day of Nevada’s legislative session.

The Senate late Sunday sent Senate Bill 287 to the Assembly with a unanimous vote — an improbable outcome for the public records measure that at the beginning of last week looked all but dead.

But at the start of the bill’s hearing in the Assembly’s Government Affairs Committee early Monday, Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, cautioned that the committee he chairs shouldn’t be quick to do the same.

“We have two houses for a reason,” Flores said. “We have to vet the issue on both sides — an equal amount of work on both sides — and that’s the way this process works.”

About an hour into committee questions, a handful of people testified in support of the bill, which seeks tougher penalties against agencies that block or stall on fulfilling records requests.

The first version of the bill proposed court-ordered fines of $100 for each day of noncompliance in addition to potential civil penalties as high as $250,000 that could be assessed against government employees individually.

The latest version vastly reduced possible fines — $1,000 for a first offense and up to $10,000 for third and later offenses. It also removed the individual liability for fines.

Maggie McLetchie, who spoke on behalf of the Nevada Press Association, called the current version of the state’s Public Records Act a “toothless tiger.”

“Despite the fact that it has good provisions, it’s very hard to enforce, particularly for the average person,” said McLetchie, who also represented Right to Know Nevada, a coalition of civil rights and good-government watchdogs as well as media organizations, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Representatives from the ACLU and independent research institutes also supported the bill. But the number of people testifying against the bill far outweighed its supporters.

Local governments including Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson as well as agencies including the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District argued the bill was an invitation to costly lawsuits.

They also asked for the re-introduction of deleted language that allowed agencies to charge fees for requests that require an “extraordinary use” of government resources to fulfill. And some, including Clark County coroner John Fudenberg, asked for more stringent definitions of which records are considered public and which are not.

“I recognize there may be bad actors in local government,” Fudenberg told the Review-Journal after the hearing. “However, that’s the overwhelming minority. The priority for me is to make sure that private citizens’ rights and privacy are protected.”

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, who helped finalize the bill’s Senate amendments, reminded committee members that nothing in the bill stands to change what records are currently considered public or private, instead describing the measure as a “reasonable middle ground to try to streamline the process.”

Committee members went into recess before a vote but could still convene again to pass the bill to the Assembly floor before the session ends at midnight .

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.