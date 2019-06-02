Public records bill passes Senate, heads to Nevada Assembly

The state Senate has unanimously passed a bill making it easier for people to access public records, moving it to the Assembly with one day left in the 2019 Legislative session.

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — The Senate on Sunday approved a much-debated reform bill aimed at making it easier for the public to obtain or view official records from governments and other public agencies, sending the bill to the Assembly with a unanimous vote.

The vote on Senate Bill 287 was an improbable outcome for the measure that at the beginning of last week looked all but dead. Timely amendments heard in committee Friday night rescued it from ending the session there.

The reworked version “really strikes an appropriate balance between the preeminent interest of the public in being able to access information regarding their government, while also allowing government the opportunity to protect the interests of and privacy of individual citizens,” Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, said during a brief floor debate.

Kieckhefer, both a former reporter and a former agency public information officer, worked with original sponsor, Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, and Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, a prosecutor, on finalizing amendments.

As first proposed, the bill sought tougher penalties against agencies that block or stall on fulfilling records requests. It proposed court-ordered fines of $100 for each day of noncompliance in addition to potential civil penalties as high as $250,000 that could be assessed against government employees individually.

The changes vastly reduced possible fines — $1,000 for a first offense up to $10,000 for third and later offenses — and also removed the individual liability for fines. Other changes address agency concerns about records privacy and potentially higher costs of researching and copying records.

The bill is backed by Right to Know Nevada, a coalition of civil rights and good-government watchdogs and media organizations including the Review-Journal. The session is scheduled to end on Monday.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.