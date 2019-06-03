Republicans offered Nevada sales tax hike

While fighting a Democratic plan to stave off a scheduled decrease in the payroll tax, Republicans were also offering to vote for an increase in the state sales tax.

Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — While publicly fighting a proposal to stave off a scheduled decrease in the payroll tax rate by saying it was unnecessary, Republicans behind the scenes were floating an idea to raise Nevada’s statewide sales tax.

In negotiations during the final days of the Legislature over the payroll tax plan, Senate Majority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, had raised the possibility of a quarter-cent statewide sales tax with Democratic leadership. The proposal would have generated more than $300 million, according to multiple sources involved in the discussions.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, confirmed Monday that Republicans had pitched the idea of raising taxes.

“They’ve been offering to raise additional taxes, which I think is interesting given that part of their argument for so long was that they don’t see the need,” Cannizzaro said Monday. “If they don’t see additional need for monies in the state, then their argument about pitching sales tax or any other form of tax is something I don’t quite understand.”

In recent weeks, Republicans had said that maintain the modified business tax rate, which was set to decrease, was not needed because there was anywhere between $140 and $240 million in leftover funds from budget trimmings that could be used to pay for Democrats’ education priorities, especially teacher raises.

Settelmeyer said that there was “a lot of discussion” over finding additional revenue sources to fund the Democrats’ priorities. But he said he wanted proof from the other side of the aisle that there was enough money in the budget without the Democratic preferred tax package, Senate Bill 551.

“We discussed different revenue streams before and I indicated that I’d be open to the concept of more revenue if you can show me that we have exhausted the reality of savings,” Settelmeyer said in his office Monday.

“We never got to that because we never got proof that there wasn’t enough money,” Settelmeyer added.

That tax package, SB551, passed on a party line 13-8 vote in the Senate earlier Monday, which is the last day of the 120-day lawmaking session.

