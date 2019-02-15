Sisolak signs Nevada gun background checks bill into law

CARSON CITY — A law requiring background checks on private gun sales in Nevada won final passage in the Legislature Friday and was promptly signed by the governor, fulfilling the intent of a 2016 voter initiative that proved unenforceable.
Friday’s 28-13 vote in the Assembly after brief debate, and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s immediate signing afterward, capped a week of hearings and votes scheduled to coincide with Thursday’s anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting last year that killed 17 people. A focused Democratic legislative majority moved the bill from introduction to the governor’s desk in five days, including a daylong hearing on Tuesday attended by hundreds, amid objections from Republicans and other opponents over a rushed process.
“With this bill, we are taking an important step to address the nationwide public health crisis that is gun violence,” Sisolak said in signing the bill.
