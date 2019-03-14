Sparks assemblyman resigns over misconduct complaints

Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, D-Sparks, works on the Assembly floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City on March 16, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, D-Sparks, resigned his seat Thursday after allegations of sexual harrassment were levied against him.

“In light of the growing sexual harassment claims against me I will be resigning from my position as state assemblyman effective today,” Sprinkle said in a statement Thursday.

“As for the claims against me, I am so sorry that anyone ever felt harassed or threatened by me. While that was never my intention, I am taking full responsibility for my actions and would never discredit the feelings or concerns of someone who felt wronged by me. I will continue to seek therapy to better myself and can only ask for forgiveness from those whom I have hurt but mostly from my family who do not deserve what I have put them through. At this time, I ask the members of the press to respect my family’s privacy,” his statement continued.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement that he is “deeply disappointed” in Sprinkle’s behavior.

“I am committed to maintaining a workplace where conduct is appropriate, respectful, and free from harassment. I am deeply disappointed to learn of the behavior of a member of this body that led to his resignation, but our focus must remain on passing legislation that positively impacts all Nevadans,” Frierson said.

Questioned about the allegations Wednesday night, Sprinkle told the Review-Journal that he was not aware of any formal complaints against him, and said he would “not comment on any rumors.”

Less than 24 hours later, he had resigned.

Sprinkle, 51, was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 and is in his 4th term. He is currently the chair of the Assembly Health and Human Services Committee.

The accusations come just over a week after former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigned suddenly after agreeing to plead guilty to misappropriating roughly $250,000 in campaign contributions.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said Wednesday that nothing had been filed with his office.

In 2018, the Legislative Counsel Bureau contracted with the Van Dermyden Maddux law firm to set up an online portal and phone hotline where people could confidentially report sexual harassment within the Legislature. Those complaints go directly to the law firm, which then conducts an independent investigation.

Van Dermyden Maddux is the same firm that conducted the 2017 investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former state Sen. Mark Manendo, who resigned after the investigation concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.