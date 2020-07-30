Trump raises idea of election ‘delay’ because of mail-in voting

President Donald Trump has raised the idea of delaying the November election because of what he claims is possible widespread mail-in voting fraud.

President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he participates in a tour of Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Morrisville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

The president has been making unsupported claims of mail-in voting fraud.

