Trump raises idea of election ‘delay’ because of mail-in voting

The Associated Press
July 30, 2020 - 6:25 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has raised the idea of delaying the November election.

The president has been making unsupported claims of mail-in voting fraud.

In a tweet early Thursday, Trump said, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

