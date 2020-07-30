Trump raises idea of election ‘delay’ because of mail-in voting
President Donald Trump has raised the idea of delaying the November election because of what he claims is possible widespread mail-in voting fraud.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
The president has been making unsupported claims of mail-in voting fraud.
