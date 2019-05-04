Tyrone Thompson, Nevada assemblyman, dies suddenly at 52

Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, prepares for a joint meeting of the Senate Finance Committee and the Assembly Ways and Means Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D- North Las Vegas, speaks during a floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, a champion for education and homelessness initiatives, died Saturday morning in Carson City. The North Las Vegas lawmaker took ill in the capital midweek. He was 52.

Thompson was at work in the Legislature Wednesday, testifying in committee and appearing on the floor. He did not appear in committees on Thursday and was excused from session on Friday. His sudden death shocked colleagues in the Legislature and others who had worked with him over more than 25 years of public and community service.

“We are deeply saddened by Assemblyman Thompson’s sudden passing,” Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D Las Vegas, said in a statement released early Saturday. “He was well respected by his colleagues in the Legislature for his dedication and leadership. His warm smile and larger-than-life presence will truly be missed in our Assembly chamber. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.”

The Clark County Democratic Party shared the news of Thompson’s death on Twitter, calling him a “friend to call and powerful force for change in our community.”

We are sad to share the news of Assemblyman @Thompson4AD17 passing. He was a friend to all and powerful force for change in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/UzZ7J8Bfk5 — Clark County Dems (@ClarkDems) May 4, 2019

Thompson was appointed to the 17th District seat from North Las Vegas in 2013 and was serving his third elected term, chairing the Assembly Education committee. The Democratic Assembly caucus said he had worked on legislation to improve educational opportunities for students and services at state-funded family resource centers, expand access to HIV testing, and end employment discrimination against those with criminal records.

Thompson’s colleagues in the Assembly expressed heartbreak over Thompson’s death and offered condolences on Twitter Saturday morning.

We are absolutely heartbroken. Nobody could light up a room like T-squared (@Thompson4AD17) and nobody cared more for others. We will greatly miss you, my friend, as will the state of Nevada. Rest In Peace. #NVLeg pic.twitter.com/tgbwh8TGQZ — Steve Yeager (@SteveYeagerNV) May 4, 2019

I am deeply saddened to hear the news about my colleague Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson passing away . He was passionate about education and cared deeply about mentoring the youth of Nevada. He will be missed. #NVLeg @Thompson4AD17 pic.twitter.com/V1XwuDkmeZ — Lisa Krasner (@LisaKrasner4NV) May 4, 2019

Outside the Legislature, the North Las Vegas native had worked with the Clark County Organizational Development Center, the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition, and the city of Las Vegas. He volunteered in numerous community causes and had worked on behalf of abused and neglected children in the foster care system as a court-appointed special advocate for more than 17 years.

This dear man ⁦@Thompson4AD17⁩ doing what he did best…advocating for children. Thank you Chair Thompson for teaching this freshman at #NVleg what leadership is: class, kindness & fairness. A huge hole in our collective hearts with your passing😞 pic.twitter.com/gO7F5QyQ10 — Alexis (Lloyd) Hansen (@alexishansenNV) May 4, 2019

Messages of condolence and grief poured in Saturday as news spread of Thompson’s death.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson’s family and pay tribute to his legacy of enhancing the quality of life in Southern Nevada,” Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “He worked to build consensus and find solutions to some of our biggest challenges such as education, homelessness, and recidivism, and he was actively involved in the Southern Nevada Forum from its inception. We valued his passion and collaboration with the Chamber on a variety of issues impacting our businesses and community.”

