Vigil held for Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in Carson City

People gathered Tuesday night in front of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City for a vigil for Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died last week.

Sen. Dallas Harris, D-Las Vegas, left, and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, right, embrace during a candlelight rememberance for Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in front of the Nevada Legislature on May 7, 2019. Thompson died unexpectedly on Saturday after taking ill days earlier. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, center, Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, right, and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, far right, look on during a candlelight rememberance for Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in front of the Nevada Legislature on May 7, 2019. Thompson died unexpectedly on Saturday after taking ill days earlier. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, right, hugs Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, left after a candlelight rememberance for Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in front of the Nevada Legislature on May 7. Thompson died unexpectedly on Saturday after taking ill days earlier. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, looks on during a candlelight rememberance for Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in front of the Nevada Legislature on May 7. Thompson died unexpectedly on Saturday after taking ill days earlier. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, right, Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Reno, center right, Cannizzaro's Chief of Staff Benjamin Challinor, center left, and Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, left, look onto a candlelight rememberance for Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in front of the Nevada Legislature on May 7. Thompson died unexpectedly on Saturday after taking ill days earlier. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, attend a candlelight remembrance for North Las Vegas Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson on the steps of the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday. Thompson died unexpected early Saturday. May 7, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson speaks at the candlelight remembrance for North Las Vegas Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson on the steps of the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday. Frierson said he had known Thompson for 20 years. Thompson died unexpected early Saturday. May 7, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson speaks at the candlelight remembrance for North Las Vegas Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson on the steps of the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday. Thompson died unexpected early Saturday. May 7, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 200 people attended a 45-minute candlelight remembrance for North Las Vegas Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson on the steps of the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday. Thompson died unexpected early Saturday. May 7, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Colleagues, friends and family gathered in front of the Nevada Legislature building Tuesday night to remember Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died suddenly Saturday after taking ill late last week.

Thompson was appointed to the 17th District seat from North Las Vegas in 2013 and was serving his third elected term at the time of his death. He was chairman of the Assembly Education committee.

Memorial services for Thompson will be in Carson City and Las Vegas at later dates.