Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson fighting prostate cancer

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson bangs his gavel convening the Assembly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent)

Assembly District 8 incumbent candidate Jason Frierson, who is also the speaker of the Nevada Assembly, outside the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

CARSON CITY — Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery this week, he announced Thursday.

The outpatient procedure, which happened Wednesday, was successful, and Frierson said in a statement that he feels “good and am looking forward to getting back to the business of the legislature.”

“I’m grateful for my colleagues who have stepped in during my absence to keep the session running smoothly,” Frierson added.

Frierson said his cancer was detected early through routine and regular check-ups, and advocated for more men to get regular screenings.

“I encourage all men in Nevada to be there for their families and take their health seriously,” Frierson said.

Frierson, 51, expects to return to the Legislature Monday.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the U.S., and is more common in older men and in Black men, according to the American Cancer Society.

An estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer sometime in their lifetime.

While it can be deadly, prostate cancer is also one of the more treatable cancers when detected early, and the “overall prognosis for prostate cancer is among the best of all cancers,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Frierson was first elected in 2010, but lost his seat in the Republican red wave of 2014. He was re-elected in 2016, and has served as speaker in the last three sessions. He graduated from UNR and got his law degree at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. He works as an assistant public defender in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

