Assembly votes to ban death penalty

CARSON CITY — The state Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a bill that would abolish the death penalty in the Nevada, marking the first time that a bill that would eliminate capital punishment has been approved the full Assembly.

The Assembly voted along party lines 26-16 on Assembly Bill 395, moving the state one step closer to potentially joining the 23 other states that have repealed capital punishment.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is still up in the air despite Democratic control of the chamber.Speaking as they left the Senate floor Tuesday, Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and her fellow Las Vegas Democrat Sen. Melanie Scheible, who chairs the Judiciary committee, would not commit that the bill would get a hearing. Both are prosecutors in Clark County, where District Attorney Steve Wolfson has been outspoken in his support for keeping the death penalty.

“We’ve got a lot of Assembly bills coming over, we’re looking at our schedules, and we’ll go through the legislative process, but obviously haven’t had time to sit down, make any commitments on anything,” Cannizzaro said.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, also a Democrat, supports the ban, however.

Soon after the bill was introduced last month, Wolfson’s office announced that it is seeking an imminent order of execution for a man convicted of killing four people in 1999, said he believes capital punishment should remain an option for jurors.

“If we abolish the death penalty and a person who is convicted of first-degree murder can only be sentenced in two ways — life with or without the possibility of parole — that’s not right,” Wolfson told the Assembly Judiciary Committee last month.

After failing to make it out of committee in 2017 and 2019, the approval from the Assembly marks a major hurdle cleared for advocates who have pushed for years to take capital punishment off the books in Nevada.

“This is a historic moment for Nevada. For the first time in history a death penalty repeal bill has passed the Assembly, and we are one step closer to ending this racist, barbaric practice,” ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn said in a statement. “Now the Senate needs to take heed. The fight is only just beginning, and we will not rest until this bill is sent to the Governor’s desk.”

AB 395 would also commute those existing death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nevada last executed someone in 2006, and there are about 60 men currently on death row in the state.

