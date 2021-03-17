Bill would let AG investigate Nevada police departments

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers Tuesday heard a proposal to give the attorney general authority to investigate police departments for civil rights violations and added three dozen more bills to their calendar as the Legislature’s pandemic-curtailed session slow-walked through another half-speed day.

The pace of activity could quicken Wednesday with a hearing on a new proposed gun control measure. With the legislative building still observing social-distancing protocols and barring the public from entry, activity from bill supporters and foes at the online-only hearing will happen virtually.

The bill, Assembly Bill 286, would ban sale and possession of unfinished firearm frames or receivers known as “ghost gun kits,” except by licensed firearms importers or manufacturers. The weapons are often constructed using 3D printers and have no serial numbers, making them virtually untraceable to law enforcement.

Another section of the bill would enforce “no guns allowed” proscriptions where a business or other entity bars firearms on their premises and posts signage or otherwise informs patrons of the rule. A first offense would be a misdemeanor.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, who carried the 2019 gun control bill that banned rapid-fire attachments known as bump stocks and created “red flag” laws to take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. It is before the Assembly Judiciary committee.

‘About accountability’

Amid continued calls for police accountability after the death of George Floyd last May, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is asking the state Legislature to give his office the power to investigate law enforcement agencies accused of engaging in behavior that violates civil rights and make recommendations on how to reform those practices.

The goal, Ford said, would be to identify the systemic issues within those law enforcement agencies “and to reform practices and patterns of, among other things, excessive force, bias or discriminatory policing or violations of any constitutional rights.”

“It’s about accountability,” Ford added.

Under an amended version of the Assembly Bill 58 presented Tuesday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, the attorney general’s office would have the ability to subpoena witnesses, documents or other information held by the agencies.

The investigation would result in a final report that details the violations and what the recommended remedies would be.

If the agency does not agree to a plan to remedy the issues, the attorney general’s office can sue in District Court to force the department to comply.

The bill drew support from across the reform spectrum, from civil rights advocates such as the American Civil Liberties Union and public defenders offices to groups representing law enforcement officers and administration

“As law enforcement leaders in our association, we are not afraid of this kind of oversight and actually welcome the extra eyes to keep Nevada law enforcement agencies the best they can be,” said Eric Spratley, execute director of the Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association.

Some government transparency advocates said they have concerns about a provision in the bill that will keep the investigative documents confidential.

Ford said that the confidentiality of those documents could be waived by a person who was part of the complaint or by a court.

Other bills introduced Tuesday

Senate Bill 254, a broad-based fair housing bill, would bring state protections in line with federal law and add various new provisions that help disabled renters find accessible housing and prohibit landlords from checking a prospective tenant’s criminal record and refusing a lease based on it. It was referred to the Government Affairs Committee.

Senate Bill 258 would require state prisons to develop standards for dealing with transgender or nonbinary inmates. It was referred to the Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 260 would extend existing law barring website operators from selling a user’s personal data to third-party data brokers as well. It was referred to the Commerce and Labor Committee.

