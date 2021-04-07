Committee OKs bill to limit cooperation with immigration authorities

A bill limiting how local law enforcement agencies interact with federal authorities in immigration cases passed out of legislative committee Wednesday on a party-line vote.

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City. Torres sponsored that would limit how local law enforcement agencies interact with federal authorities in immigration cases passed out of legislative committee Wednesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — A bill limiting how local law enforcement agencies interact with federal authorities in immigration cases passed out of legislative committee Wednesday on a party-line vote after 2½ hours of testimony that frequently departed from discussion of the actual bill to a broader debate over immigration.

Testimony also showed apparent widespread misunderstanding of the bill’s scope and intent, with opponents wrongly fearing it would block local authorities from detaining people wanted for crimes or hamstring agencies from communicating in all circumstances with their federal counterparts on matters involving non-U.S. citizens.

Rather, supporters said, Assembly Bill 376 was intended to restore trust among immigrant communities where individuals might not report crimes for fear of being detained on immigration charges, and to save money by preventing local agencies from doing the work of their federal counterparts, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“There’s nothing in this legislation that says ICE can’t go and still detain an individual,” the bill’s main sponsor, Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, told the Assembly Government Affairs committee. She added: “There are obviously individuals that have committed crimes, and there’s nothing in this legislation that prevents immigration or law enforcement agencies from holding those individuals accountable.”

Torres and other supporters highlighted statistics on immigrant population and employment in the state and their contributions to the state economy. According to the American Immigration Council, in 2018 one in five Nevadans is an immigrant — nearly 588,000 — and just over half of them were naturalized citizens. Citing 2016 data, the group cited 210,000 undocumented immigrants in Nevada, and 136,000 U.S. citizens living with at least one undocumented family member between 2010 and 2014.

Cooperating with the feds

ICE has 148 cooperative agreements with local law enforcement agencies in 26 states to perform limited immigration enforcement, but only one in Nevada currently, with the Nye County Sheriff’s office. The Metropolitan Police Department ended its agreement with ICE in 2019.

The bill would still see local agencies enforcing warrants issued by a judge. Regardless, the Las Vegas force and other law enforcement groups testified to oppose the bill, citing other provisions that they said would otherwise tie their hands, limit cooperative enforcement across agencies, and potentially affect crime rates.

Other opponents focused on criminal activity and illegal immigration, often conflating them as one and the same.

“I got a list right here of all the people that were murdered in Nevada in the last two years,” said Assembly John Ellison, R-Elko. “And these were people that come across the border that were illegal. And they got hungry, and they had to do whatever they could. They start robbing, stealing and murder.”

Ellison’s comment drew a caution from committee chair Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, who urged meeting participants to limit their remarks to the bill.

“Opening up the border is not a question before us,” he said.

Others opposing the bill, including the state Republican party, stuck to that theme in their opposing remarks, prompting Torres to say in her closing that “the term immigrant is not synonymous with criminal.”

Another provision of the bill creates a task force under the lieutenant governor to look at issues involving immigrants and their employment opportunities.

The bill now moves to the Assembly floor following the committee’s 8-5 party line vote, with Democrats in support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.