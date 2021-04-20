Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY – Bills banning untraceable kit-assembled guns, authorizing marijuana lounges, decriminalizing speeding tickets, and banning the declawing of cats were among more than 150 pieces of legislation moving toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.

Also on Assembly and Senate agendas Tuesday: new school-age requirements, remuneration for student athletes, more marijuana-related laws, and changes on keeping beehives.

The Assembly’s calendar held more than 90 pieces of legislation awaiting a vote Tuesday with 65 in the Senate ahead of a deadline for bills to pass in the house where they were first introduced. Other significant pending measures, such as a death penalty ban and permanent changes to voting procedures, have already passed and moved over to the opposite house for more hearings.

Amid the wide range of measures up for votes, laws dealing with criminal justice reform and marijuana use stood out, and in the first category, the most significant was Assembly Bill 286, which would ban sale and possession of firearm frames or receivers sold as kits or made with 3D printers. The so-called “ghost guns” lack serial numbers and are untraceable. The bill also gives businesses that prohibit guns on their properties more tools for enforcing their restrictions.

The bill was expected to come up toward the end the Assembly’s calendar for the day. Both the Assembly and Senate did not convene until early afternoon and were expected to go well into the evening.

Bills on Tuesday’s calendar by category, with votes as they come in:

Criminal justice and civil rights

Assembly Bill 116 would convert minor traffic offenses such as speeding to civil infractions instead of misdemeanor crimes. Bill was referred to the Assembly Ways & Means committee, where it could survive the day’s deadline if not acted upon.

Assembly Bill 376 would limit interaction by local police agencies in federal immigration cases without a judicial warrant. The bill was placed on the Assembly Clerk’s desk for later action.

Senate Bill 50 would limit the circumstances under which judges could issue no-knock warrants to law enforcement. The bill passed unanimously.

Marijuana laws

Assembly Bill 341 would legalize marijuana social use venues, businesses where cannabis could be consumed openly. The bill was referred to the Assembly Ways & Means committee, where it could survive the day’s deadline if not acted upon.

Assembly Bill 400 would change the criteria for determining when someone is driving impaired from smoking marijuana by requiring more than a blood test that is positive for THC.

Housing

Senate Bill 150, which would set rules for the construction of “tiny houses,” defining the term and requiring local governments to allow for them to be built. The bill passed the Senate 20-1.

Education

Senate Bill 102 would change the cutoff date a child must be a certain age to start school from Sept. 30 to Aug. 7. The bill passed the Senate unanimously.

Assembly Bill 254 would allow Nevada college athletes to earn money from endorsements. The bill passed 34-8,

Natural resources

Senate Bill 407 would regulate apiaries, with exemptions for hobbyist beekeepers. The bill was placed on the Senate secretary’s desk for later action.

Assembly Bill 209 is the ban on declawing cats for cosmetic or esthetic reasons only. The bill passed the Assembnly 28-14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

