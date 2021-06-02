Here are some of the bills that passed the 2021 Legislature

Lawmakers passed some 565 bills in the 2021 session, from expanding voting procedures and decriminalizing speeding tickets to banning certain types of weapons without serial numbers and raising taxes on the mining industry to fund education.

The Legislative in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers passed some 565 bills in the 2021 session, from expanding voting procedures and decriminalizing speeding tickets to banning certain types of weapons without serial numbers and raising taxes on the mining industry to fund education.

With the session only just ended, bills they enacted are still making their way to the governor’s office.

Here’s a look at some 150 of those bills by category. Effective dates are listed as the governor signs the bills.

Business & commerce

Assembly Bill 28: Changes the law that helps local businesses obtain state contracts by handicapping out-of-state bidders based on their state’s policies. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 60: Nullifies provisions of a contract or settlement agreement if they restrict one party from testifying against another about a crime, sexual harassment; discrimination or retaliation. Effective May 21, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 61: Classifies robocalling and price-gouging during a state of emergency as deceptive trade practices and assigns penalties. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 106: Passed in February, provides $50 million for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective February 12, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 359: Requires translation of contracts and other business documents. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 363: Enacts lodging taxes on short-term rentals such as AirBnB in the Las Vegas area. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 399: Requires that all eggs sold in Nevada be certified cage-free, with some exceptions. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 114: Allows manufacturers and food establishments to produce and sell foods and beverages that contain hemp products.Various effective dates through January 1, 2022. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 237: Adds LGBTQ-owned small businesses to those eligible for various forms of additional assistance, incentives and protection from discrimination. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 248: Requires a collection agency to provide written notice to someone who owes a medical debt at least 60 days before taking action to collect. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 260: Extends existing restrictions on website operators selling a user’s personal data to data brokers. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 320: Regulates third-party food delivery companies and requires written contracts with food providers. Not yet signed.

Cannabis

Assembly Bill 341: Authorizes cannabis consumption lounges. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 168: Allows for curbside pickup and changes labeling requirements for cannabis products. Effective upon approval. Signed by the governor.

Civil procedure

Assembly Bill 296: Allows people to sue for having sensitive or personal data publicly disseminated (also known as “doxxing”). Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 203: Eliminates the statute of limitations for a civil action to recover damages for childhood sexual abuse. Not yet signed.

Civil rights

Assembly Bill 58: Authorizes the attorney general to conduct so-called pattern and practice investigations of state and local agencies accused of discriminatory behavior. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 115: Allows multi-parent adoptions without removing another parent from a birth certificate – acknowledging the parental rights of same-sex parents, surrogates and divorced parents. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 157: Allows people to sue if someone calls the police on them based solely on their race, color, religion or other discriminatory reason. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 207: Classifies online businesses as “places of public accommodation” for purposes of enforcing non-discrimination. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 327: Adds hairstyles to racially or ethnically distinctive traits protected from discrimination. Not yet signed.

Criminal justice

Assembly Bill 42: Pursuant to a 2019 state Supreme Court decision, allows for jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases where weapons possession is at stake. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 113: Extends the statute of limitations for sex trafficking crimes from four to six years. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 143: Expands state services for human trafficking victims. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 158: Reduces penalties for underage use and possession of marijuana or alcohol. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 182: Revises the elements of an “advancing prostitution” charge against owners of property where illegal prostitution takes place. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 186: Bans ticket and arrest quotes for law enforcement officers. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 214: Revises statutory definition of sexual assault to make it gender neutral Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 251: Provides for expungement of juvenile criminal records and for some records to be sealed automatically at age 18, instead of age 21. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 286: Bans the sale and possession of firearms that lack serial numbers, such as those sold as kits or made with 3D printers, with exceptions for antiques or inoperable guns. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 336: Establishes an annual behavioral wellness visit for peace officers. Effective January 1, 2023. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 396: Revises rules for use of deadly force by law enforcement. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 50: Limits issuance of no-knock warrants to law enforcement except to protect the public or a police officer or to prevent destruction of evidence. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 148: Requires law enforcement agencies to submit information on hate crimes to the state’s central records repository.Various effective dates through July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 166: Changes felony hate crimes law to allow for perpetrator and victim to be of the same race, gender, national origin or other characteristic. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 212: Limits police use of force and requires use of de-escalation techniques. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 236: Requires police agencies to enact early-warning screening for officers displaying signs of bias or other problem behaviors. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 275: Repeals felony statute for engaging in conduct that spreads HIV, providing for lesser penalties in line with other communicable diseases. Not yet signed.

Education

Assembly Bill 19: Changes social studies subjects that are part of mandatory curriculum, removing government and adding civics, financial literacy and multicultural education. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 57: Suspends for two years the portion of teacher evaluations based on pupil growth, due to pandemic’s effect on education. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 105: Requires a board formed to govern the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to include at least parents or guardians and at least three students who play a sport. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 109: Raises teacher licensing threshold for a charter school to 80 percent, from 70 percent. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 194: Requires schools to adopt policies for appealing a student’s suspension or expulsion. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 195: Establishes an English language learner (ELL) Bill of Rights to help students and their families work with school systems. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 224: Creates a pilot program to provide menstrual products free of charge in lower-income schools. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 235: Requires high schools to educate students on financial planning and help them apply for state and federal student aid. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 254: Allows college athletes to be compensated for endorsements. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 257: Requires school districts to assess indoor air quality and make improvements if necessary. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 262: Waives certain school fees for qualified Native American students in the University of Nevada system. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 102: Changes date by which K-2 students must turn 5, 6, or 7 to start their respective grade, from Sept. 30 to the first day of the school year. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 173: Allocates federal pandemic aid to provide free enhanced summer school this year to help students catch up on lost learning. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 215: Requires school districts to develop and implement distance learning plans, provide necessary remote technology, and allow students to move through school at a faster pace. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 444: Appropriates $268 million for education for the 2019-21 period to cover a decrease in revenue. Effective May 21. 2021. Signed by the governor.

Elections

Assembly Bill 121: Allows disabled voters to vote and register via electronic systems, as overseas and and military voters do. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 126: Replaces presidential caucuses with primaries and moves them to first in the nation. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 321: Makes mail-in voting permanent, among other election reforms instituted in 2020 to improve ballot access. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 422: Creates a statewide centralized database of voter records for implementation in 2024. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 432: Expands the list of state agencies offering automatic voter registration. Not yet signed.

Employment

Senate Bill 209: Allows employees to use paid leave for any purpose, including to participate in care giving or to address the health needs of family members. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 293: Bans employers from reviewing a prospective employee’s previous pay history to set a salary — aimed at closing gender pay gaps. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 386: Require employers in the gaming, hospitality and travel sectors to re-hire workers laid off in the pandemic to their old jobs, with certain conditions. Not yet signed.

Energy and utilities

Assembly Bill 452: Requires certain state agencies and entities to submit data on greenhouse gas emissions to the state Department of Conservation for its required annual report. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 18: Increases administrative fines for violations relating to public utilities and adds fines for submitting inaccurate or misleading information to the Public Utilities Commission. Effective on July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 283: Authorizes local governments to create commercial property financing programs to support energy efficiency, renewable energy, resiliency, or water efficiency improvements. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 448: Multi-prong bill aims to increase clean energy investments and to promote storage and transmission. Not yet signed.

Government and administration

Assembly Bill 123: Adds $10 to the cost of the Vegas Golden Knights license plate to help support the team’s foundation. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 196: Requires lactation rooms in courthouses, with exceptions. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 236: Changes age and residency requirements to be attorney general. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 253: Makes changes to the Open Meeting Law related to meetings of subcommittees and meetings conducted using remote technology. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 280: Requires public single-stall restrooms to be gender neutral. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 421: Removes and replaces outdated references to “insanity” and “deaf and dumb” in state code. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 487: Suspended scheduled 1 percent rainy day fund transfers from general fund for two years. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 28: Establishes the offense of sexual harassment within the Nevada Code of Military Justice and provides for punishment. Effective May 19, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 46: Makes certain public documents, such as deeds and voting records, confidential for employees of the attorney general’s office. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 62: Expands which charitable organizations must register with the state to add those that solicit donations but are not federally tax exempt. Effective on October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 177: increases the surcharge on marriage licenses to $50 from $25 to increase funding for domestic violence services. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 430: Expands projects to be funded by the state infrastructure bank to include those related to renewable energy, recycling/sustainability, and social and economic development, among others. Not yet signed.

Health and health care

Assembly Bill 59: Raises legal age to use tobacco or nicotine products to 21, from 18. Various effective dates through July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 119: Revises the duties of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee to look at factors of race, ethnicity, age, and geographic region in mortality. Effective May 25, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 177: Requires pharmacies to print prescription labels in additional languages upon request. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 187: Designates September as “Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Prevention and Awareness Month.” Effective May 27, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 189: Expands Medicaid coverage for pregnant women. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 190: Allows certain employees to use sick leave for any purpose, including to help an immediate family member with medical needs. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 191: Adds Medicaid coverage for services of community health workers. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 192: Changes procedures for testing pregnant women for syphilis and removes the penalty for a woman who refuses treatment. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 205: Authorizes a school nurse or other designated school employee to administer medication to reverse an opioid-related drug overdose. Various effective dates through July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 216: Adds Medicaid coverage for cognitive assessment and care planning for those showing signs of impairment. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 256: Provides Medicaid coverage for doula services. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 287: Provides for the licensing of freestanding birthing centers. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 436: Makes changes to vision plan requirements with goal of increased competition and lower prices for consumers. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 181: Changes licensing provisions for alcohol and drug counselors to expand addiction treatment providers. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 190: Authorizes pharmacists to dispense hormonal birth control to women without a required doctor’s visit. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 196: Prohibits a health care provider from performing a pelvic exam on an anesthetized or unconscious patient without their prior consent. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 251: Requires primary care providers to check if women should be screened for BRCA gene mutation that causes breast cancer. Effective January 1, 2022. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 305: Prohibits discrimination in decisions regarding organ transplants based on a person’s disability. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 364: Requires hospitals and emergency care centers to inform victims of their right to receive emergency contraception and provide it on request. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 396: Allows public agencies to contract with private entities in or out of state to buy prescription drugs, pharmaceutical services, or medical supplies. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 420: Creates a publicly-managed lower tier private health insurance program (“”public option”). Not yet signed.

Homeowners and housing

Assembly Bill 141: Seals records of summary evictions occurring during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Effective May 27, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 249: Prohibits communities governed by homeowners associations from restricting daily hours for seasonal construction below what is locally authorized. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 308: Prohibits landlords from charging a late fee if rent is paid within three days of being due and extends required notice period for rent increases. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 486: Related to pandemic, temporarily stops evictions if a tenant is awaiting rental assistance. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 103: Bars an insurer from refusing to issue a policy or charging more for one based on specific dog breeds. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 150: Requires Clark and Washoe counties and the state’s largest cities to designate zoning districts where so-called tiny houses may be built. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 254: Bars a landlord from checking a prospective tenant’s criminal history or arrest record and refusing to rent on the basis of that record. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 311: Authorizes the Nevada Rural Housing Authority to create a for-profit business entity to support affordable housing development. Not yet signed.

Inmates and corrections

Assembly Bill 358: Changes Medicaid eligibility for inmates, suspending rather than terminating eligibility and reinstating it as soon as possible after release. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 387: Requires the Public Utilities Commission to set rules, including rate caps, for inmate calling services. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 63: Authorizes local governments to use local natural disaster recovery funds to mitigate the effects of a declared emergency. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Local government

Assembly Bill 88: Bans use of racially discriminatory mascots or place names and so-called “sun-downer sirens.” Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 139: Allows local governments to use normally-restricted excess enterprise funds to build fire stations. Not yet signed.

Natural resources

Assembly Bill 71: Makes confidential specific locations of a rare plant, animal species, or ecological community in state data systems, with conditions and exceptions for conservation, environmental review, or scientific research. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 72: Makes a representative of the Nevada Indian Commission a voting member of the Nevada State Board on Geographic Names. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 84: Authorizes public-private partnerships to address the threat of catastrophic wildfires and to acquire cameras or other equipment for early warning and detection. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 85: Authorizes the state quarantine officer to designate any weed noxious regardless of its prevalence and limit the designation by time or location. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 86: Changes circumstances for holding someone liable for the costs of putting out a wildfire to remove the requirement that the fire threatened human life. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 89: Allows the transfer of a big game hunting tag to someone 16 or younger and eligible to hunt or who has a disability or life-threatening medical condition. Various effective dates through July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 101: Allows veterinarians to administer CBD and hemp products to pets. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 103: Changes rules for digging on private land where a prehistoric Indian burial site is located to allow permitted activity in areas of a property that do not contain a burial site. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 171: Protects Rocky Mountain junipers (swamp cedars) in the Bahsahwahbee Traditional Cultural Property in White Pine County. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 200: Permits veterinary telemedicine. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 356: Prohibits watering of decorative non-functional grass turf starting in 2027. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 52: Creates a program to award a dark sky designation — where stargazing isn’t affected by lights — to to localities, parks, reserves and other state entities. Sections effective May 10, 2021, October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 344: Bars people from letting wild animals come into direct contact with others. Not yet signed.

Open government

Senate Bill 77: Exempts from state Open Meeting Law certain pre-decision and deliberative public meetings involving National Environmental Policy Act proceedings – intended to give local officials more say in proceedings but opposed by open government groups. Not yet signed.

Social services

Assembly Bill 62: Gives the state treasurer permission to seek private donations to fund start-up ABLE savings accounts for Nevadans with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Effective April 21, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 138: Reverses the law that made those convicted of felony drug crimes ineligible for federal food or family assistance. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 197: Authorizes minors who don’t live with their parents or legal guardian to consent to certain health services for themselves or their children. Effective May 27, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 406: Withholds casino gambling winnings from people who owe child support. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Traffic and transportation

Assembly Bill 54: Creates the Advisory Committee on Traffic Safety within the state Department of Transportation to review and make recommendations on preventing and reducing deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 116: Decriminalizes minor traffic offenses, such as speeding. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 118: Expands the use of child restraints in vehicles, removing certain age-based weight requirements and adding height requirements, among other changes. Effective January 1, 2022. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 130: Requires insurers to offer uninsured and underinsured vehicle coverage on motorcycle policies. Effective October 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 284: Establishes a procedure to challenge the validity of a motor vehicle lien. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 301: Requires towing companies to immediately release a vehicle at no charge if the tow is at a residential complex, involves expired or no registration, and the owner provides evidence of valid registration. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 343: Requires transportation commissions in Clark and Washoe counties to develop plans for walking audits to assess street lighting, sidewalks, benches and crosswalks. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 349: Closes loopholes for registering older vehicles as “classic.” Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 403: Decriminalizes jaywalking and provides for civil penalties up to $100. Effective July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 412: Exempts fully autonomous vehicles from requirements for side mirrors, wipers and other equipment on regular vehicles. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 163: Creates the “Divine Nine” special license plate. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 204: Authorizes DMV to issue and receive certain documents and conduct certain transactions electronically. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 219: Ends driver license suspensions for non payment of fees or fines. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 288: Allows ridesharing companies to use partially autonomous vehicles for passenger pick-ups. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 362: Requires the Clark County Regional Transportation Commission to provide on-call microtransit services. Not yet signed.

Senate Bill 383: Set rules for e-bikes, including places of operation, rider age and helmet rules. Not yet signed.

Veterans

Assembly Bill 22: Instructs the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to develop a transition assistance program to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life. Effective May 26, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 76: Authorizes the Department of Veterans Services to establish and operate programs to provide adult day health care services to veterans using federal funds. Effective May 26, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 102: Expands free access to state parks for veterans with any disability.Various effective dates through July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Assembly Bill 165: Makes tuition permanently free for honorably discharged veterans at state colleges and universities. Not yet signed.

Workplaces

Assembly Bill 222: Expands whistleblower protections to cover employees who report workplace problems internally. Not yet signed.

Assembly Bill 227: Seeks to ensure that construction industry workers are paid wages in line with their skills and prevents “off the books” work. Various effective dates through Oct 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Senate Bill 122: Requires certain cannabis establishment employees to undergo safety and prevention training. Effective on July 1, 2021. Signed by the governor.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.