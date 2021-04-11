Nevada Legislative Building reopening to visitors amid pandemic

The Legislative Building in Carson City will reopen to the public Thursday, the state announced.

Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents can make appointments beginning Tuesday, the state said in statement Friday, citing a limit on the number of people that will be allowed to enter a hearing.

“Now that all of the people working in the Legislative Building have had an opportunity to receive a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, we are able to begin opening the Legislative Building to the public,” the statement read. “To ensure the safety of everyone to the greatest extent possible, entry to the building will be limited.”

Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance on the Legislature’s website, and each legislator will also be allowed to meet one person a day in the building.

Visitors will be tested for COVID-19 in a nearby parking lot, unless they can provide proof of vaccination. Visitors will be given passes and go through a metal detector.

The building will also serve as a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Monday. Appointments can be scheduled online.

“We look forward to welcoming people back to the Legislature and appreciate the cooperation everyone has shown so that we can maintain a safe environment,” the statement read.

The legislative session kicked off Feb. 1 with the building closed to the public. Only lawmakers, essential staff and a limited number of media members have been allowed in the building due to COVID-19 concerns.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.