Nevada Legislative Building revising mask regulations

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legislators, staff and other persons in the Nevada Legislative Building who are fully vaccinated can choose whether to wear a mask and socially distance within the Legislative Building, according to a news release Wednesday from Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes.

Beginning Thursday, the Legislative Building will be open to any person without a reservation or appointment after obtaining a badge. To obtain a badge, a person must show verification that he or she is fully vaccinated or demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test, the release said.

Unvaccinated personnel in the building are still required to wear a mask in any public area of the building but can remove the mask when in an office with the door closed.

Testing will continue to be made available free of charge at the mobile tents on 6th Street across from the Legislative Building in Carson City. Masks will also be provided free of charge to visitors to the Legislative Building who are not fully vaccinated.

In a joint statement, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas and Minority Leader Robin Titus, R-Wellington, hailed the decision.

“LCB began working on adjusting the mask policy immediately after the CDC updated its policy,” the joint statement reads. “We are pleased that conditions have improved to the extent that the mask mandate can be lifted and look forward to the last 12 days of this legislative session being one step closer to the normalcy we all miss. We urge those who have not been vaccinated to act responsibly in taking measures that suit their individual circumstances and health condition.”

The Legislative Building opened to the public on a limited basis last month. The legislative session is scheduled to end at midnight on May 31.