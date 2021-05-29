Nevada Legislature churns toward Monday deadline

As of Friday afternoon, with three days left in the session, more than 400 pieces of legislation had passed both houses and more than 200 were listed in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office awaiting action.

CARSON CITY — As of Friday afternoon, with three days left in the session, more than 400 pieces of legislation had passed both houses and more than 200 were listed in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office awaiting action.

The governor has signed more than 150 measures into law.

About 180 bills have passed one house and 50 had not received a vote in either house. The numbers are frequently updated as both houses move through what’s left on their calendars.

Some of the bills Sisolak signed this week:

— Senate Bill 50, prohibiting magistrates from issuing no-knock arrest or search warrant except in certain circumstances.

— Assembly Bill 58, authorizing the attorney general to investigate state or local government authorities for discriminatory patterns or practices.

— Assembly Bill 59, raising the age to use tobacco or nicotine products to 21 from 18, aligning with federal law.

— Assembly Bill 89, allowing for the transfer of big game tags for use by someone younger than 16 and eligible to hunt or who has a disability or life-threatening medical condition.

— Assembly Bill 119, requiring the Maternal Mortality Review Committee to review mortality disparities based on race, ethnicity, age and state geographic region.

— Assembly Bill 141, sealing records of summary evictions that occurred during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

— Assembly Bill 187, designating September as “Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Prevention and Awareness Month” in Nevada.

— Senate Bill 251, requiring primary care providers check if women should be screened for BRCA gene mutation that causes breast cancer.

The governor has five days to act on a bill while the Legislature is in session and 10 days to act after they adjourn for the year. Sisolak has issued no vetoes yet this year nor allowed any bills to become law without his signature.

Black is back

When we last updated you on the saga of Assemblywoman Annie Black, R-Mesquite, she was in legislative limbo, having been stripped of her right to vote and speak on the Assembly floor because of her refusal to either wear a mask or disclose whether she’d received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Assembly voted along party lines to punish her for allegedly violating a standing rule requiring masks, a rule later relaxed for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Although Black was initially threatened with being banned from voting and speaking on the floor except to apologize for breaking the rule, she was ultimately allowed to vote virtually, similar to her Assembly colleague Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, who also declined to reveal her vaccination status. Black’s disembodied voice responded “no” to most of the roll call votes taken in the chamber.

Black has vowed she would not apologize, and said that she was in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Capitol reopens

Nevada’s Capitol will reopen to the public by appointment on Tuesday after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Those entering will be asked to abide by the latest CDC guidance on face coverings.

Employees and guests will still enter through the east, or rear, entrance.

Public meetings will also resume and members of the public wishing to attend scheduled meetings will be allowed into the building to attend the meeting only. Guided tours of up to five people will also restart.

The Grant Sawyer state office building in Las Vegas also will reopen Tuesday.

Coming up

The 2021 Legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the final time at midnight on Monday, a day that promises to be a mad rush to the finish, with many bills living or dying right until the clock strikes twelve. If lawmakers finish on time, they go home starting Tuesday. If not, Gov. Steve Sisolak may be forced to call a special session.

Since the Legislature is wrapping up its work, this will be the final Carson City Journal for the session. Thanks to all those who kept up with legislative developments with this feature. We’ll see you in 2023.

Carson City Journal was a weekly feature that summarized the major events happening in the capital during the 2021 legislative session.

