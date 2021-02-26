Sisolak introduces ‘Innovation Zones’ bill

Gov. Steve Sisolak for the first time will discuss the details of his Innovation Zone proposal, which would effectively allow big tech companies to form their own local governments within Nevada.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak for the first time discussed the details of his Innovation Zone proposal, which would effectively allow big tech companies to form their own local governments within Nevada.

Sisolak was joined by Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director Michael Brown and Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst at Applied Analysis, to discuss the proposal during a virtual event Friday afternoon.

Sisolak first unveiled the zones in his State of the State address last month, but provided little detail as to what they would look like or how they would operate.

According to a draft of the proposed legislation that has not yet been introduced in the Legislature, Sisolak’s Innovation Zones would allow tech companies like Blockchains, LLC to effectively form separate local governments in Nevada that would carry the same authority as a county, including the ability to impose and collect taxes, form school districts and Justice Courts and provide government services, to name a few duties.

The zones would have a three-member board of supervisors that would carry the same powers as a board of county commissioners.

The company or firm applying for the zone would have significant say over who would sit on that board initially. The governor would appoint all three members to the first terms, but two of the members would have to come from a list five people provided by the applicant.

The zones would be limited to specific “innovative technology,” which includes blockchain, autonomous technology, the internet of things, robotics, artificial intelligence, wireless technology, biometrics and renewable resource technology, according to the draft.

Sisolak said in January that Blockchains LLC, the tech firm owned by lawyer and cryptocurrency millionaire Jeffrey Berns, had committed to building a smart city in northern Nevada that would run entirely on blockchain technology once he legislation was approved.

The company purchased roughly 67,000 acres of undeveloped, uninhabited land in Storey County at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center for $170 million in 2018.

The latest draft of the proposal includes language that says says that the traditional local government model is “inadequate alone to provide the flexibility and resources conducive to making the State a leader in attracting and retaining new forms and types of businesses and fostering economic development in emerging technologies and innovative industries,” and that this “alternative form of local government” is needed to aid economic development within the state.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development would have broad authority over the process, including the sole ability to approve the applications from companies who want to form an innovation zone and the power to amend or repeal any regulation in regards to the innovation zones.

