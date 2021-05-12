Windfall lets state restore Medicaid cuts

With the state’s fiscal outlook dramatically improved, lawmakers on Wednesday restored more than $301 million in planned cuts to Medicaid enacted in a special session last summer.

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno on Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent)

CARSON CITY — With the state’s fiscal outlook dramatically improved, lawmakers on Wednesday restored more than $301 million in planned cuts to Medicaid enacted in a special session last summer at the height of the pandemic-caused financial crisis.

Those restorations, which await additional approvals and funding, topped Wednesday’s action in the Legislature, where committees in both houses also took up key legislation on gun control, no-knock warrants, banning racist mascots, and letting college athletes get paid for endorsements.

Lawmakers, facing what at the time was a $1.2 billion state budget hole, in July cut Medicaid reimbursements to medical service providers by 6 percent, in turn triggering a reduction in federal funds for the state’s Medicaid program. New revenue projections approved last week showed the state in line to take in nearly $600 million more than expected over the next two years, giving legislative budget writers leave to restore the cuts.

“We did some good work here today, so we can all leave and not have the tears I normally have at the end of our budget meetings,” said Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, the chair of legislative joint subcommittee on Human Services, after the subcommittee restored the funds.

Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded the move in a statement, saying the cuts “no longer appear necessary.” The restored funds amount to $125 million in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and $176 million in the two year budget cycle that starts July 1.

“Medical providers have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than a year, enduring untold stress, both financial and emotional,” the governor said. “Restoring provider reimbursement rate cuts will help these small businesses and hospitals that have done so much to keep hard-working Nevadans healthy during this pandemic.”

More than 800,000 Nevadans rely on these Medicaid services, the governor’s office noted.

Representatives from hospitals, physicians and insurers offered their own praise as the subcommittee concluded its work.

“This is a great day,” said Bill Welch, chairman and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association. “Hospital and health care workers faced unimaginable circumstances over the last 15 months in Nevada faced an unprecedented state budget crisis as a result of the recent pandemic.”

Ghost gun ban, other bills move out of committees

With Friday the deadline for remaining bills to pass their second committee hearing or die for the year, lawmakers acted on dozens of bills Wednesday including Assembly Bill 286, which would ban the sale and possession of firearm frames or receivers sold as kits or made with 3D printers, so-called ghost guns. The measure passed out of the Senate Judiciary committee on 4-3 party line vote, with Republicans opposing.

Other bills passing out of committee:

— Senate Bill 311, authorizing the state Rural Housing Authority to create a for-profit entity to spur more affordable housing

— Assembly Bill 308, changing the rules on rental late fees and rent increase notices to tenants.

— Assembly Joint Resolution 10 of the 2019 session, proposing a constitutional amendment to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour if approved by voters.

— Senate Bill 50, restricting the issuance and use of no-knock warrants.

— Assembly Bill 158, reducing the penalties for underage use and possession of alcohol and marijuana.

