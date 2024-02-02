56°F
Politics and Government

2024 elections: How do you track your mail ballot?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 3:23 pm
 
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

You’ve just voted for your favorite candidates on your mail ballot and put it in your mailbox. How do you make sure your county clerk or registrar received and counted it?

Unless they opt out, all registered voters in Nevada automatically receive a ballot in the mail, depending on which party they registered with and what election is coming up. All voters receive a sample ballot for every statewide election, but only voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican party receive the official mail ballot packet for the upcoming primary elections.

Once someone mails in their ballot or drops it off at a polling location drop box, there are several ways to keep track of it.

First, they can go to Ballottrax and put in their name, birthday and zip code. The website will show what step of the counting process the mail ballot is in and if it’s been counted. Clark County residents can also call the Clark County election department’s hotline 702-455-VOTE to see if their ballot has been counted, according to Lorena Portillo, Clark County registrar of voters. The hotline is active Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

