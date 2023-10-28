2024 GOP presidential candidates show adamant support for Israel

The annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit brought the biggest GOP presidential candidates to Las Vegas this weekend, where they highlighted their support for Israel and their visions for the country.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announces the end of his presidential campaign, alongside his wife Karen Pence, at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential candidate South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott speaks during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

GOP presidential candidates of 2024 expressed their staunch support Saturday for Israel and Jewish Americans three weeks after the largest single-day massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit, the biggest presidential candidates spoke to hundreds of Jewish Americans and others about their stances on the Israel-Hamas war, and their visions for both foreign and domestic policies.

“We have brought together at a critical time and critical moment all of the leading presidential candidates together to show their unwavering solidarity with Israel, to send a message to the international community that America stands with Israel, and that the Republican Party stands with Israel,” said RJC CEO Matt Brooks during a press gaggle Saturday. “The people in Israel need to hear that message.”

The annual event draws Jewish Republicans and others across the country to Las Vegas every year to hear from national leaders and political candidates about their visions for the United States. This year, people across the country listened to speakers address the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

While most candidates used the event to gather support for their campaigns, former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday he is suspending his presidential campaign.

“To the American people, I say, this is not my time, but it’s still your time,” he told the large crowd, who gave him a standing ovation following his announcement. “I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family and the Constitution of the United States of America.”

On their records

Candidates highlighted that Israel has every right to defend itself following the attacks by Hamas that killed 1,400 Israelis and took nearly 200 people hostage. They condemned talks of ceasefires and protests on college campuses that they called anti Semitic, and they said the United States needs to do whatever is necessary to fight antisemitism on U.S. soil.

The event served as an opportunity for the candidates to tout their records supporting Israel and the Jewish community.

DeSantis talked about putting Florida law enforcement out “in full force” to protect Jewish institutions and sending planes to bring American citizens back from Israel. He reiterated his call for the U.S. to not accept any refugees from Gaza.

“We got to start looking at these issues with clear eyes,” DeSantis said. “Political correctness will end this country if we don’t stop doing it.”

Trump called himself the “best friend that Israel has ever had.”

As president, he brokered the Abraham Accords, an Arab-Israeli agreement that normalized relations between Israel and multiple Arab countries. A U.S. embassy was also opened in Jerusalem under his leadership, and he signed an executive order fighting antisemitism. If elected, Trump said he will impose sanctions on Iran and defend the United States and other western civilizations from “barbarians and savages.”

“If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours,” he said.

Haley commended Trump’s accomplishments and said he has fought for both the U.S. and Israel. She added that she played a role as former United Nations ambassador. She also used the opportunity to take some swings at the former president.

She said as president she will not compliment Hezbollah, the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East supported by both Iran and Syria, and will not call North Korea’s Kim Jong Un her friend.

“These are not good or smart people,” she said. “Along with Iran’s ayatollah, they’re the most evil dictators in the world. And the last thing they want is an American president who knows it and called them out on it.”

While other candidates expressed support for sending U.S. military to Israel, such as Scott saying Hamas should “meet the wrath of God with some American military hardware,” Ramaswamy said he does not want the United States to engage militarily and does not think it’s in the best interest of both the U.S. and Israel, a comment which did not receive overwhelming applause from the audience.

Rather, Ramaswamy said the U.S. needs to get Americans out of harm’s way, adding that he funded a 200-seat charter flight to get Americans out of Israel as well as places like Syria and Iraq.

“If Israel wants to destroy Hamas, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hamas,” Ramaswamy said. “If Israel wants to destroy Hezbollah, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hezbollah.”

Criticizing U.S. response

Candidates and members of the RJC took to criticizing President Biden’s response to the attack. Trump, for instance, called Biden weak.

Some expressed opposition to sending $100 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“He’s not sending it to the Gaza Strip, he’s sending it to Hamas because Hamas will take it,” said RJC board member Ari Fleischer during the press conference.

The humanitarian aid is being provided through United Nations agencies and nongovernmental organizations, according to the United States Agency International Development. Biden has also indicated the United States would suspend aid if Hamas seizes shipments.

During Biden’s visit to Israel, he announced he secured a commitment from the Israelis to allow humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza through a border crossing with Egypt.

“I’m glad Joe Biden is saying some of the right things,” Haley said. “But his actions haven’t always matched his words. If you stand with Israel, you don’t cozy up to Iran.”

DeSantis said Biden is “failing on all fronts” as president and said his response has not been sufficient. He criticized Biden for calling for a two-state solution, meaning that Israelis, Palestinians and others need to work together toward peace.

“Please explain to me, how are you supposed to have a two-state solution with people that don’t believe in your right to exist as a Jewish state? It doesn’t happen,” DeSantis said.

On Friday, multiple attendees told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that although as Republicans they can criticize Biden for many things, they thought his response has been good.

Democratic response

Margy Feldman, Nevada chapter lead of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said Biden — who traveled to Israel and met with its leaders to chart the best path forward — follows through with what he says he’s going to do.

“He has put humanity first and knows that unneeded bloodshed isn’t the answer,” Feldman said during a Democratic National Committee press call Friday ahead of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s event. “Time and time again, President Biden has proven that he will meet the moment and I know that he is the leader that we need to get through this crisis.”

Feldman criticized Trump and others in the GOP field as being in Las Vegas to “feign support for the Jewish community.”

“Trump has consistently proven time and time again that he is far too dangerous to lead on the world stage and is no ally to the Jewish community,” Feldman said of the former president. She referred to the former president’s pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which she said paved the path for Iran to get closer to a nuclear bomb.

