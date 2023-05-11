2024 presidential candidates

President Joe Biden, 80, became the 46th president of the U.S. in 2021. Before that, he served as vice president in the Obama Administration and represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years. Biden has not formally announced his run for re-election, but some of his actions indicate his plans to run again in 2024.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, filed paperwork in early April to run for president. The nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and son of the assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer and an anti-vaccine activist.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines wave with family members onstage at an event where announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Marianne Williamson, 70, is an author and activist who describes herself as a “spiritual thought leader.” She ran an unsuccessful campaign for president in 2020. Her priorities include free health care, free college and free child care, she told ABC News.
Donald Trump, 76, was the 45th president of the United States. He was elected in 2016. He lost his campaign for re-election in 2020 to Joe Biden. He is also a businessman and president of The Trump Organization. He was also a co-producer and host of a reality TV series called “The Apprentice.” He wants to “Make America Great Again” by rebuilding the economy, securing the southern border, and making the U.S. energy independent. In May 2023, a federal jury in New York found Trump liable for sex abuse and defamation in a case brought by E. Jean Carroll. He has denied the accusations and said he plans to appeal.
Nikki Haley, 51, was the 29th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump Administration from January 2017 to December 2018. She served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and was the youngest governor and the first minority female governor in the country.
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally in the South Carolina state House district she used to represent, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Gilbert, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, is a business leader and author of two books, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.” He started a biotech company and in 2022 started an Ohio-based asset management firm.
Asa Hutchinson, 70, was the governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2023 and a U.S. representative from 1997 to 2001. He also worked as a U.S. attorney and the administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He also served as chair of the Arkansas Republican Party from 1990 to 1995. Hutchinson plans to make a decision regarding a potential run for president in April.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is surrounded by family members after formally announcing his Republican campaign for president, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Bentonville, Ark. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tim Scott, 57, has served as a U.S. senator for South Carolina since 2013. Before that he was a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives and in the South Carolina General Assembly. According to The Hill, Scott hasn’t made a formal bid for president yet but has started to lay the groundwork for a campaign. He is hiring staff and courting potential donors as well as attending annual donor retreats.
Ron DeSantis, 44, is the current governor of Florida, serving since 2019. DeSantis also served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018. DeSantis is a Navy veteran and a federal prosecutor. DeSantis has not formally announced his run for president yet, but like many politicians do before a presidential campaign, DeSantis went on a tour around the country to promote his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival.”
Mike Pence, 63, served as the 48th vice president of the U.S. during the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2021. Before that, he served as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served from 2001 to 2013. Pence has not formally announced his campaign for president, but like many politicians do before a formal announcement, Pence went on a book tour to promote his memoir, “So Help Me God.”
Glenn Youngkin, 56, is currently serving as the 74th governor of Virginia and was elected in 2021. Before serving as governor, Youngkin worked for 25 years at a global investment firm called the Carlyle Group. He became co-CEO of the firm in 2018 and resigned in 2020 to run for governor. Youngkin has not formally announced a bid for president, although he joined many potential GOP presidential candidates at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas in November 2022.
Liz Cheney, 56, served as a U.S. representative for Wyoming from 2017 until 2023 when she lost her bid for re-election to Harriet Hageman. During her time in Congress, she served as the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee that was charged with investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney has not declared a run for presidency but told the Guardian last year that she is not ruling out a presidential run.
Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Chris Christie, 60, served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and is now a political commentator and lobbyist. Before that Christie worked as a lawyer and on presidential political campaigns. Christie lost a bid for president in 2016, but he may be interested in running for president again. He joined other potential GOP presidential candidates at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas in November 2022.
Mike Pompeo, 59, served as the director of the CIA under the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2018 and as the U.S. secretary of state from 2018 to 2021. Before that he was a lawyer and businessman. Pompeo also attended a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, where potential presidential candidates spoke.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience during the public discussion "US Support for Ukraine: What Must Be Done and Why It Matters" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Kristi L. Noem, 51, is the South Dakota governor and previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and the South Dakota Legislature from 2007 to 2011. She is also a rancher, farmer and business owner, and she wrote the book, “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons Learned From the Heartland.” Noem is a potential 2024 contender, although she told CBS in January that she does not feel a rush at all to jump into the race.
Chris Sununu, 48, has served as the governor of New Hampshire since 2017. Before his run for governor, he worked as an environmental engineer for 10 years, cleaning up hazardous waste sites, according to his governor biography page. He joined other potential GOP presidential candidates at a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas in November 2022.
Joseph Allen Maldonado, known as “Joe Exotic,” 60, is the star of the documentary series “Tiger King” and is currently serving a 21-year sentence in prison for hiring an assassin to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist.