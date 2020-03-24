56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

$2T coronavirus rescue plan approved by Senate, White House officials

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2020 - 7:38 am
 
Updated March 25, 2020 - 12:59 am

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders and Trump administration officials finalized a deal Tuesday on a sweeping $2 trillion stimulus package to stave off financial ruin to companies and workers because of the economic plunge caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders expected a Senate vote on the legislation Wednesday, followed by action in the House to get the bill to the president’s desk.

Senate lawmakers were optimistic a negotiated relief package would sail through following a day of heightened tension and partisan bickering that erupted on the floor.

“We are going to move it as quickly as possible,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said of a final version of the legislation.

A relief package would help Nevada businesses and hospitals and provide unemployment benefits and cash payments to workers who could suffer losses, lawmakers in the state’s congressional delegation said.

Some final points of the deal were reached by Senate Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after days of talks over the massive stimulus package cobbled together quickly by Senate Republicans and the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during an interview on CNBC that Senate Democrats had made the bill more worker friendly.

Last-minute negotiations

Negotiators worked into Wednesday morning ironing out last-minute details.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were confident the chamber could pass the bill quickly.

“It’s good news for America,” McConnell said. “We have a deal.”

Schumer said the deal was no “cause for celebration,” but said negotiations helped put workers first.

Congressional negotiators and the Trump administration agreed to the following:

■ Extension of unemployment benefits from three months to four months.

■ Aid to hospitals raised from $75 billion to $200 billion.

■ Creation of a state stabilization fund to disburse billions of dollars to local entities.

The nation’s mayors, including those from Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno, urged lawmakers to provide federal aid to avoid layoffs of municipal employees that provide city services.

The entire Nevada congressional delegation sought financial help for the state’s gaming and tourism industry and outdoor recreation and clean-energy companies.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., co-chair of both the Travel and Tourism Caucus and the Gaming Caucus, urged Pelosi in a conference call this month that any new relief package must include aid for those industries and the millions of workers they employ.

Efforts to help those industries were backed by the state delegation in a letter to congressional leaders signed by Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Titus and Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, both Democrats, and Mark Amodei, a Republican.

Relief for hotels, casinos

Money totaling $500 billion for distressed corporations through loans and aid would be available to the Nevada industries that include hotels and casinos, congressional aides and an industry source said.

The pool of $500 billion for large corporations and industries became a sticking point in the negotiations.

Democrats raised concerns about the transparency of industry-based money, which would be doled out by the Treasury Department, and the need to tighten controls to ensure that companies used the money to avoid laying off workers, and not enrich executives with stock buybacks.

Mnuchin dismissed Democratic allegations that the process would be a “slush fund” for the Trump administration. And the president said in several briefings that he opposed misuse of the money by corporations that received aid.

Cortez Masto said Democrats never opposed the money for large companies or industry but just wanted tighter controls to help businesses recover and protect workers from layoffs or job losses.

“Everyone is fighting for the same thing,” she told the Review-Journal.

Republican senators and the White House crafted the overall bill to help provide cash liquidity to businesses, large and small, that were forced to shut down or curtail operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cash payments for workers

Senate Republicans and Democrats had reached an agreement to give cash payments to workers of up to $1,200 for those making $75,000 or less per year and reduced amounts for those making up to $99,000.

Families would receive $500 per child.

Despite weekend talks, a vote to advance the bill was blocked Sunday when the Senate voted 47-47, with all Democrats opposed, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold to cut off debate.

Democrats blocked the bill from advancing again Monday. The Senate voted 49-46, with only Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., voting with Republicans.

The delay brought recriminations from Republicans who accused Democrats of trying to lard the bill with ideological programs and projects not related to the economic crisis caused by the virus.

Democrats charged that the bill was corporate friendly and lacked the controls to safeguard against abuse and protect workers and provide more aid to those on the front lines of the medical battle.

The White House urged Congress to act quickly.

“If we get this package, we’ll be setting the stage for a good rebound in the second half of the year,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday at the White House.

“That’s our thinking,” Kudlow said. “This package will undergird workers and families, Main Street and small businesses.”

Once passed by the Senate, the bill will move to the Democrat-controlled House for approval.

Trump has urged lawmakers to quickly write and pass the legislation, which he has pledged to sign into law to help boost the economy following weeks of turmoil and financial losses.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2
Clark County shuts down a dozen nonessential businesses in 3 days
Clark County shuts down a dozen nonessential businesses in 3 days
3
Sisolak signs restriction order for 2 drugs
Sisolak signs restriction order for 2 drugs
4
$2T coronavirus rescue plan approved by Senate, White House officials
$2T coronavirus rescue plan approved by Senate, White House officials
5
Feds give Nevada ability to speed approval of COVID-19 testing
Feds give Nevada ability to speed approval of COVID-19 testing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin steps out of a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, ...
Talks on $2T bill to ease economic pain from coronavirus drag on
By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Unprecedented legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic remained snagged on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, despite predictions by negotiators that a deal was at hand.

President Donald Trump speaks with Vice President Mike Pence as they arrive for a Fox News Chan ...
Trump wants to get America back open by Easter
By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

Read More