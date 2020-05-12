4 doctors from coronavirus task force testify before Senate committee

Four top doctors on the president’s coronavirus task force testify before a Senate committee Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to warn against the dangers of opening America for business too soon. (NBC News)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Four top doctors on the president’s coronavirus task force testify before a Senate committee Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s favorite task force physician, is expected to warn against the dangers of opening America for business too soon.

The hearing was conducted remotely and in person, with screens for those attending online and empty seats with hand sanitizer for those who could not attend.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, kicked off the hearing by a video link. He suggested that his colleagues try to tamp down on finger-pointing, as we all “underestimate this virus.”

While the Tennessee senator tested negative for the coronavirus, Alexander had self-quarantined after a staffer tested positive.

Likewise, Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn testified remotely after an aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

