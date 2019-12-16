47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

5 aides to House lawmaker switching to GOP resign

By Alan Fram The Associated Press
December 15, 2019 - 7:29 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Five aides to a House Democrat who plans to become a Republican are resigning, saying his party switch “does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.”

The staffers wrote the letter on Sunday, a day after a Republican official said GOP House leaders had been informed that New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was planning the switch. Van Drew, a freshman, has said he will vote “no” this week when the House decides whether to impeach President Donald Trump, a decision that puts him at odds with nearly every other Democrat.

“Over the past year, Trump Republicans have sided with special interests over the needs of working people,” the five wrote to Van Drew’s chief of staff, Allison Murphy. “Worse, they continue to aid and abet Trump as he shreds the Constitution and tears the country apart. They have refused to grapple with how the President of the United States has jeopardized our national security for this own political advantage.”

The staffers said they respect Van Drew but “are deeply saddened and disappointed by his decision. As such, we can no longer in good conscience continue our service in the Congressman’s employ.”

It is unusual for members of Congress to switch parties, especially to move from the majority to the minority party, which has vastly less power in the House. And while it is not uncommon for aides to quit if a lawmaker switches parties, the staffers’ decision underscores the deep rifts between Democrats and Republicans over Trump and his conduct in office.

Van Drew represents a southern New Jersey district that he won by 8 percentage points last year but that Trump carried by 5 percentage points in the 2016 election. Van Drew was expected to face a difficult reelection next year, and polling showed he would also be vulnerable in a Democratic primary for the nomination for his seat.

The five resigning aides are deputy staff chiefs Edward Kaczmarski and Justin M. O’Leary, legislative director Javier Gamboa, spokeswoman MacKenzie Lucas and legislative assistant Caroline Wood.

Despite Van Drew’s planned defection, Democrats will retain their House majority.

The chamber seems certain to impeach Trump this week, probably Wednesday, in a near party-line vote over charges that he pressured Ukraine to help him in next year’s election by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. Unanimous GOP opposition to impeachment is considered likely.

The GOP-led Senate seems certain to find Trump not guilty and keep him in office.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, speaks with fr ...
Bolton, Mulvaney testimony sought for impeachment trial
By Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The president faces likely impeachment in the House, where Democrats have control, but he is expected to be acquitted in a trial in the Senate.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of th ...
Trump announces trade agreement with China
By / RJ

On the same week the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against him, President Donald Trump announced trade deals with Mexico and Canada, and a preliminary agreement with China. The announcement served as a bookend to Monday’s news that the White House had reached on a deal with House Democrats over the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.