5 Republican governor candidates to debate Wednesday

The debate will be hosted by KLAS Channel 8, and will feature Joe Lombardo, Dean Heller, John Lee, Joey Gilbert and Guy Nohra.

Republican gubernatorial candidates who will be in the Wednesday, May 25, 2022, debate include, from left, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Reno lawyer Joey Gilbert, former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and venture capitalist Guy Nohra. (Review-Journal file photos)

Five of the 15 Republican candidates running for Nevada governor are slated to debate in prime time next week, days before the state’s early voting period begins.

KLAS Channel 8 announced that it would be hosting the one-hour debate inside its Las Vegas studio at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and that it would be carried live by its broadcast partner in Reno, KTVN Channel 2.

The debate will include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, the candidates who met the station’s eligibility requirements.

All radio stations in the state will also be able to broadcast the debate, according to KLAS. The debate will also be live streamed on KLAS’s website.

Primary election day in Nevada is June 14. In-person early voting starts May 28 and runs through June 10. Mail ballots, which will be sent to all active registered voters who have not opted out of receiving one, must be mailed out by May 25.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.