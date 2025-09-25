6 services that could be impacted by a federal government shutdown

Learn how a government shutdown could affect Nevada, from airport delays to national park closures and essential services continuing if Congress misses the deadline.

Hundreds of federal employees laid off by DOGE rehired by Trump administration

That abandoned boat at Lake Mead? It’s gone, park service says

Access to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area would likely be closed in the event of a partial government shutdown. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A partial government shutdown could be on the horizon if federal lawmakers fail to pass a funding resolution by Oct. 1. If the government shuts down, Nevadans can expect to see some impacts to services.

Last week, the U.S. Senate failed to pass a stopgap funding measure Friday before heading into a week-long recess. When Congress returns Monday, Sept. 29, it’ll have two days to find a compromise and approve funding.

Here’s what you should know about what impact a government shutdown would have if the Senate fails to pass a short-term funding bill by the end of the month.

1. Airport travel may slow as employees continue working without pay.

Federal employees considered essential, such as law enforcement, air traffic controllers and TSA would continue to work, but they wouldn’t get paid during the shutdown. They’d receive their pay for the hours they worked after the shutdown concludes.

While airports will obviously stay open, travelers can expect some delays at Harry Reid International Airport if the government shuts down, such as long TSA lines or flight delays. During previous shutdowns, TSA officers called in sick, creating a workforce shortage in major airports, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Travelers applying for a passport could also see delays, since some passport agencies are located in government buildings that would close during a shutdown.

2. Federally operated parks would close.

National parks and other federally operated sites would likely not be open in the event of a shutdown. Las Vegans and tourists alike would not be able to visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

In a 2013 shutdown, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 national parks, monuments and other sites. In the 2018-2019 shutdown, many parks remained open, but visitor services were not provided and trash build-up was reported at sites, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

3. Postal Service would stay open.

The Postal Service is part of an independent agency, so mail service would continue to operate.

4. Social Security benefits would continue.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid funding is mandatory spending not subject to annual appropriations, so those benefits would continue. Social Security checks would continue to be mailed out, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

5. Veteran health care would not be affected.

Veterans Affairs medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers would still be open, so veterans would still be able to receive health care, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

VA benefits regional offices would be closed, and the VA would not be able to provide career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

6. Military personnel could likely see impacts.

Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base could also be affected. Active-duty service members would continue to work, but civilian personnel would be furloughed.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.