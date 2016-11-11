Politics and Government

‘60 Minutes’ gets Trump for his first interview after election

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 11, 2016 - 6:16 am
 

NEW YORK — “60 Minutes” has landed the first extensive interview with President-elect Donald Trump.

CBS announced on Thursday that Lesley Stahl will interview Trump on Friday at his home in New York City. “60 Minutes” will broadcast the interview, which will focus on Trump’s election, on Sunday night.

Stahl will also speak to Trump’s family, including incoming first lady Melania and children Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr.

The president-elect met with President Obama on Thursday at the White House.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like