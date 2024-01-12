7 inmates hospitalized after fight at state prison

The cause of the fight at Southern Desert Correctional Center is under investigation, said W.C. Quenga, deputy director of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Southern Desert Correctional Center north of Las Vegas is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Seven inmates suffered injuries that required hospitalization after a “group altercation” late Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, according to officials.

Two groups were involved and no corrections officers were injured.

The cause of the fight is under investigation, said W.C. Quenga, deputy director of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The facility is located off U.S. 95 near Indian Springs some 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

