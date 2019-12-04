50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

7 things we learned from Judging the Judges 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated December 4, 2019 - 7:02 am

The Las Vegas Review-Journal recently published results of the 2019 Judicial Performance Evaluation. Here are seven takeaways from the survey’s findings:

— Overall, attorneys gave positive reviews to the judges they evaluated. Across all court levels, respondents recommended retention 71 percent of the time.

— Attorneys thought voters should retain all of the state’s appellate judges: the seven justices of the Nevada Supreme Court and the three members of the Nevada Court of Appeals.

Judging the Judges

Read the stories

Explore the database

— Of the 89 judges evaluated, 11 are considered failing, which means less than half of the responding attorneys recommended that they be retained.

— Six of those failing judges are in Clark County Family Court, joined by two failing judges in Clark County District Court, two in Las Vegas Justice Court and one in North Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Family Court Judge Sandra Pomrenze received the lowest retention score of all the judges evaluated this year. Of the attorneys who rated her, 28 percent said she should be retained. No other judge received a score below 40 percent. In 2013, when the last survey was conducted, 47 percent of respondents said she should keep her seat. Her term ends in January, and she has said she would not seek re-election.

— Pomrenze and Family Court Judge Cheryl Moss tied for the lowest summary score — 3.0 on a weighted five-point scale — among all the judges rated. The score summarizes the results of the survey’s individual questions about performance. Moss received a retention recommendation from 42 percent of the lawyers who rated her.

— Attorneys thought two Clark County district judges should get the boot: Ron Israel, who received a retention score of 46 percent, and Carolyn Ellsworth, who received a score of 44 percent. Both are up for re-election in 2020, although Ellsworth has said she does not plan to seek another term.

— The only municipal judge in North Las Vegas is failing. According to the survey results, only 41 percent of participating attorneys felt Judge Sean Hoeffgen should be retained, down from 66 percent in 2013. In addition, 36 percent of participating attorneys strongly disagreed and 21 percent disagreed that Hoeffgen accurately applies the law, rules of procedure and rules of evidence. Hoeffgen is up for re-election in 2022.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
In this grab taken from video on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, France's President Emmanuel Macro, cent ...
Spat under the surface as NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

While NATO leaders professed unity on Wednesday at a summit near London, a spat rippled under the surface after several were caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behavior.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice Presi ...
Culinary Union to host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Las Vegas
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Nevada’s powerful casino workers’ Culinary Union will hold a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the group said Tuesday.

The report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on the impeachment inquiry into P ...
Democrats unveil impeachment report
By / RJ

Democratic on the House Intelligence Committee voted on party lines to send a reporting detailing alleged abuse of office by President Donald Trump to the Judiciary Committee, which will begin holding impeachment hearings Wednesday.