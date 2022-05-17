79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

8 free COVID-19 tests being offered to public, Biden says

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 - 7:39 am
 
President Joe Biden speaks before presenting Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awards to fou ...
President Joe Biden speaks before presenting Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awards to fourteen recipients, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance,

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

Biden has requested an additional $22 billion from Congress to buy vaccines and therapeutics to prepare for a fall spike in COVID-19 cases, but lawmakers have balked at the price tag.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
2
Only Democratic challenger in AD-3 arrested on bank robbery charges
Only Democratic challenger in AD-3 arrested on bank robbery charges
3
Rosen bill targets doctor shortages in Nevada, Las Vegas
Rosen bill targets doctor shortages in Nevada, Las Vegas
4
Candidates tout public safety, community recreation in Henderson mayor race
Candidates tout public safety, community recreation in Henderson mayor race
5
Trade violation investigation brings U.S. solar industry to standstill
Trade violation investigation brings U.S. solar industry to standstill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More