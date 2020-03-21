90-day extension offered by Nevada DMV on expiring documents

The DMV closed its offices and call center this week to ensure the safety of their employees and families leaving those with expiring licenses, vehicle registrations and other documents in limbo.

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicle offices are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle and Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a 90-day extension on expiring DMV documents amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This extension provides some reassurance to Nevada drivers that, while the DMV continues to conduct business online, any processing delays caused by the DMV physical office closures will not result in penalties for expired driver’s licenses, registration, or other DMV documents in the near future,” Sisolak said in the announcement. “We will continue to explore and implement creative solutions to relieve some of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Extensions are being granted on any DMV document that has an expiration date of March 16 through April 30. This includes all types of driver’s licenses and ID cards, vehicle registrations and movement permits, DMV business licenses and Motor Carrier credentials.

Citizens are asked to visit the DMV website, dmvnv.com, to download an extension letter to present to law enforcement on demand.

The extension does not include vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements. Motorists must maintain their insurance coverage.

“No one is going to face a penalty because they are unable to complete a DMV transaction,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “At the same time, however, we’re encouraging customers to complete their business online, if at all possible, to help avoid backlogs once services are fully restored.”

