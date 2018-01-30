Politics and Government

ABC News hires former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

The Associated Press
January 30, 2018 - 5:18 am
 

TRENTON, N.J. — Chris Christie is known for speaking his mind. Now, he’ll get paid to do it.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey on Tuesday made his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on “Good Morning America” as a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump.

Christie will appear during the network’s coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Christie said Trump should use the speech to turn the page to things the American people really care about.

Christie was succeeded after eight years in office on Jan. 16 by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

