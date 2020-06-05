100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

ACLU seeks stories of Black Lives Matter protesters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 11:24 am
 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is looking to collect stories of interactions between protesters and police over the past week at local Black Lives Matter demonstrations, it announced Friday.

The stories then will be shared with policymakers throughout the state.

“We mourn the loss of George Floyd, and every Black person lost because of racist policing tactics and policies,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said in a statement. “Police have no trouble telling their side of a story because they have access to the media and regularly participate in public hearings. This effort we’re launching to support Nevadans who are pushing for change and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ and need their voices heard.”

Spokesman Wesley Juhl said the ACLU has heard anecdotal accounts of police using rubber bullets, pepper balls, tear gas and “other aggressive police tactics.”

Community members may email their stories, along with any video or photos taken during the protests, to communityvoices@aclunv.org.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak highlights positive data in state’s fight against COVID-19
Sisolak highlights positive data in state’s fight against COVID-19
2
Sisolak commits to learn from black community after BLM protests
Sisolak commits to learn from black community after BLM protests
3
Clark County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Clark County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
4
Clark County registers 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Clark County registers 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
5
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
City workers and activists paint the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters ...
DC mayor paints huge Black Lives Matter on street near White House
By Ben Fox The Associated Press

City workers and activists painted the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the the street leading to the White House, a highly visible sign of the District of Columbia’s embrace of a protest movement that has put it at odds with President Donald Trump.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, speaks during a press conference with, from left, Assembl ...
Sisolak commits to learn from black community after BLM protests
RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday morning that state leaders will strive to learn from members of the black community following recent protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

A sign announces the closure of the Massachusetts Unemployment Office, Saturday, May 9, 2020, i ...
Unexpected 2.5M new jobs boosts Trump, markets
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added 2.5 million jobs during May, a sharp reversal of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

President Donald Trump departs the White House, accompanied by Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, ...
Trump-Pentagon clash breaks open over military use on protests
By Zeke Miller and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief shot down his idea of using troops to quell protests across the United States, then reversed course on pulling part of the 82nd Airborne Division off standby in an extraordinary clash between the U.S. military and its commander in chief.

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo former U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis listens to ...
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

In an extraordinary rebuke, former defense secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House and said his former boss was setting up a “false conflict” between the military and civilian society.