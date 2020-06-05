ACLU seeks stories of Black Lives Matter protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is looking to collect stories of interactions between protesters and police at local Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

During an interview on Friday, May 19, 2017, Tod Story, executive director at the ACLU of Nevada, discusses the use of a chokehold by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer that may have resulted in the death of Tashii Brown. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is looking to collect stories of interactions between protesters and police over the past week at local Black Lives Matter demonstrations, it announced Friday.

The stories then will be shared with policymakers throughout the state.

“We mourn the loss of George Floyd, and every Black person lost because of racist policing tactics and policies,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said in a statement. “Police have no trouble telling their side of a story because they have access to the media and regularly participate in public hearings. This effort we’re launching to support Nevadans who are pushing for change and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ and need their voices heard.”

Spokesman Wesley Juhl said the ACLU has heard anecdotal accounts of police using rubber bullets, pepper balls, tear gas and “other aggressive police tactics.”

Community members may email their stories, along with any video or photos taken during the protests, to communityvoices@aclunv.org.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.