Adam Laxalt’s Basque Fry under way, to feature several Trump aides

GARDNERVILLE — Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s annual Basque Fry, which this year features a slew of current and former aides to President Donald Trump, got underway at 10 a.m. Saturday outside of Gardernville.

Scheduled to speak at the Republican event sponsored by Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC include one of Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the president’s former director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The gathering is held each year at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville — the heart of GOP country in Nevada — and is based on Basque-style “lamb fries” that Laxalt’s grandfather, former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt, held in Washington D.C.

